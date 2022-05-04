Covid-19: Brazil records 21,432 new cases and 92 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 663,694 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (3) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 30,482,429.

In 24 hours, 21,432 cases were recorded. In the same period, 92 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.



Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, the number recorded daily tends to be lower due to the difficulty of feeding the databases by the municipal and state health departments. On Tuesdays, the number, in general, is higher due to the update of cases accumulated on weekends.

Also according to the bulletin, 29,585,304 people have recovered from the disease and 233,431 cases are being monitored.

States

São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.39 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.35 million) and Paraná (2.46 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (124.9 thousand). Then appears Roraima (155.4 thousand) and Amapá (160.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, São Paulo has the highest number of deaths (168,272), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,480) and Minas Gerais (61,318). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,002), Amapá (2,130) and Roraima (2,151).

Vaccination

To date, 415.5 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 174.9 million with the first dose and 155.1 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.8 million people. Another 75.6 million have already received the booster dose.