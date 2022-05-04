Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians: probable teams, absences and where to watch the match

Deportivo Cali and Corinthians face each other at 9 pm this Wednesday (4), at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, in a duel valid for the fourth round of the group stage of the Liberators.

Timão, leader of Group E with six points, needs another six points in the next three games to guarantee qualification to the knockout stage without depending on the others. Therefore, a victory in Colombia would leave the situation of the Brazilians on track in the bracket.

Alvinegro still doesn’t know if it will be able to count on Vítor Pereira, who did not travel with the Corinthians delegation due to the Conmebol protocol, which provides for release from the 11th day after the positive test for COVID-19. Paulinho and Rafael Ramos are the only absences.

Cali, on the other hand, will want to use the strength of its fans to return the defeat suffered by 1 to 0 in the Neo Química Arena, where Caldera (against) scored the only goal of the match.

Deportivo Cali is not in a good situation in the Colombian Championship, with four victories, four draws and ten defeats, embittering the 18th place. In the last round, Dudamel’s team beat Once Caldas 1-0, with a goal from Luna. In Libertadores, the team is tied with Always Ready-BOL in second place, with four points.

See information about the game:

DEPORTIVO CALI-COL x CORINTHIANS

Local: Olympic Pascual Guerrero, Colombia

Date/Time: 05/04/2022, at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Andrés Cunha (URU)

Auxiliaries: Andres Nievas (URU) and Pablo Llarena (URU)

Where to watch: Conmebol TV and in real time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

DEPORTIVE CALI

Of Loves; Gutierrez, Burdisso, Caldera and Mafla; Robles, Camargo, Velasquez, Caicedo and Bonilla; Angelo Rodriguez. Technician: Rafael Dudamel.

Embezzlement: There is not

Suspended: There is not

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, Gil (João Victor), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos (Piton); Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto; Willian, Jô and Mantuan (Adson). Technician: Victor Pereira.

Embezzlement: Rafael Ramos (not entered) and Paulinho (torn anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee)

Suspended: There is not