Digital bank suffers BRL 23 million coup after breach in the application; understand

The Civil Police of São Paulo is investigating a millionaire scam applied to the digital bank C6 Bank in which R$ 23 million was diverted to five thousand accounts of account holders. The information was released by Veja Magazine this Sunday (1st).

According to the information, the scam was committed by existing account holders and on unique smartphones, which drew a lot of attention. Customers took advantage of a possible failure in the bank’s system, using the CDB Crédito product, a service that grants a credit limit equivalent to the amount applied to the CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate).

The CDB works as a type of fixed income investment. If the user has an investment of R$ 300 in the modality, then the card limit will be R$ 300. To provide more security, while the credit card bill is not paid, the bank blocks part of the invested amount and in this moment the suspects analyzed a failure.

Account holders found a way to use the entire card limit and also redeem the entire amount invested in fixed income. The frauds were concentrated in communities in the Baixada Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, which led investigators to suspect a possible criminal organization.

The investment of the case is still in progress and C6 tries to block the checking account of the users involved in the fraud, since the diverted money also implies debts with the bank.

not the first case

In early April, it was reported that the C6 suffered another blow in May of last year. The Civil Police of São Paulo is investigating a cracking scheme with selected bank customers via social media. According to the authorities, they embezzled more than R$50 million reais.

In this case, the fraud would have been led by an employee of a third-party company that would be responsible for making the relationship between users and the digital bank. In one of the cases, the overdraft of the account of a person selected via Instagram was raised to the amount of 1 million reais. Subsequently, the money disappeared via PIX through several accounts, leaving 100 thousand reais for the owner of the account.

The company involved and C6 did not comment on the matter. According to sources familiar with the investigation, two other digital banks would have suffered similar blows.