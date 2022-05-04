Disney’s New Snow White opens up about the roles she’s been given to play

Rachel Zeglerknown as Love sublime love, vented about the pressure he feels when taking on big roles in movies. In an interview for the magazine sheZegler spoke about his participation in the Steven Spielbergas well as in the future live-action of disney in snow White.

The actress discussed that comparisons to the originals are unavoidable and that the repercussions helped her learn to block certain conversations on social media.

“I felt my anonymity go out the window after snow White was announced, because Disney has a dedicated following. I had to wear these iconic shoes. The first thing I thought personally was how to block the inevitable comparison that would be between me and Natalie Wood (actress of the first version of Amor, Sublime Amor)”.

“It’s a literally two-dimensional cartoon that everyone seemed to care about the second they announced I was in the movie. Snow White was this incredible work of art, hailed as this triumph for animation and putting Disney on the map in such a big way.”

When Zegler was announced for the role of the famous Disney princess, a barrage of criticism descended on her, particularly over the idea of ​​having a Latina woman play the studio’s first cartoon princess.

Love sublime love is an adaptation of the musical of the same name and a remake of the award-winning film Oscar in 1961. The film reimagines Romeo and Juliet in William Shakespeare like a love story in the midst of a gang war on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Thanks to Love sublime loveZegler won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, becoming the first actress of Colombian descent to win the award.

snow White Disney is a remake of his 1937 classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Directed by Marc Webbin The spectacular Spider Manthe new film will also star Gal Gadot like the Evil Queen.

Zegler will still appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a role still unknown, but many speculate that she is one of the daughters of the titan Atlas. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg.

