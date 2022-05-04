One week after the end of the BBB 22, Eliezer returned to his hometown, Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The participant, known for being the record holder in the monsters of the season and having no luck in tests, faced another “perrengue”: received an improper charge from a telephone companywhich went viral on the web.

The ex-brother said that he received the message that he had changed his cell phone plan while he was confined to the global reality. “Trying to change my number with the operator and the girl (from the company) tells me: ‘I can’t do that because on 02/12 you were at the store and migrated your plan’. I answer: ‘Girl, I was inside the BBB, do you think Boninho would release me five minutes so I could go to the store and switch plans?”said yesterday (2) on Twitter.

Even after exposing the story on social networks, the ex-BBB returned to post that the calls continued and showed a print of the phone number that charged him. “Nothing has changed… I became famous, but the guys from (DDD) 011 keep charging me”, he declared in the early hours of Tuesday (3).

The matter made some followers support Eli, recalling the unlucky moments during the show. “It’s not enough to ALMOST go to the final, lose 100 thousand reais, be a monster record holder, stay several weeks in xepa, pay the botox in the face and not pay, they still have the courage to charge you… What a world this is”, he said. a netizen. “Isn’t it?! I’ll tell them that”, replied the ex-brother, who came out in fourth place on the reality show.