Elon Musk’s ex Grimes says Twitter is ‘bad for mental health’

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend and mother of two of the eight children of the CEO and biggest shareholder of electric car maker Tesla – little X Æ A-Xii, one year old, and baby Exa Dark Sideræl, 5 months old -, Grimes stated in a recent conversation with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researcher Lex Fridman that Twitter “is fraught with problems” and is also “very bad for people’s mental health.”

The Canadian singer’s statement was made after the centillionaire, who is the richest man in the world, announced last week the purchase of the microblog, for US$ 46.5 billion (R$ 232.5 billion). Grimes participated in a panel promoted by the renowned Cambridge-based US educational institution and moderated by Fridman, considered one of the world’s leading experts on tech topics.

The deal still needs to be approved by US authorities, but Grimes took advantage of his stint at MIT to send a message to his ex. “If he [Musk] If you can even buy Twitter, it will make you an ‘arbiter of truth’ in a gigantic public discussion forum,” he said.

“This is a responsibility that I would not like to have, I never want to be accused of destroying democracy”, added the popstar, who at the same time defended the use of technologies “for good”, without explaining exactly what that would mean.