Fantastic Beasts 3 achieves another surprising milestone in theaters

Despite its bad reviews,Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretscontinues to lead the box office in Brazil for the third week in a row, having made a profit of R$ 5.5 million, in Brazilian cinemas, in the last weekend alone.

In these three weeks the film has was watched by more than 2 million Brazilianshaving accumulated almost R$ 47 million in box office only here in the countryand $329 million at the worldwide box office.

The film is being closely followed by the sequel to the famous video game character, sonic 2which has remained in second place around here, having raised R$ 4.7 million, from April 28th and May 1st, but tends to drop in placement, considering that it has been on the show for almost a month.

The third place is currently with the anime Kaisen Jujutsuwhich barely debuted last weekend, after having its launch postponed for a month here in Brazil, and already sums up R$ 2.8 million at the box office.

Released last holiday, April 21, the comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, Lost City is in fourth place, with a collection of R$ 2.46 million in Brazilian cinemas.

The fifth and sixth place in the list has two national productions, the film aimed at children and young people Blue Building Detectives 3, with R$ 1.83 million raised and Provisional Measure with a box office of R$ 1.05 million.

In seventh place is the latest release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Jared Leto, morbius, followed by rookie Downton Abbey 2: A New Era, DC’s success Batman, and the newly released terror The Devil’s Child.

Criticism Hated

The audience that the film has conquered has been a big surprise considering that it was considered a great failure by professional critics, having been qualified as a Rotten Tomato, on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

See some reviews:

“A world full of wizards has never looked less magical” – Adam Graham, Detroit News.

“A once-promising franchise hits rock bottom” – Rafer Guzman, Newsday.

“The lazy writing is what makes this movie such a frustrating experience. With a little more skill, the movie could be just as fantastic as the title” – Melanie Haupt, Austin Chronicle.

“Unfortunately, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore may well be the most sensationally dull blockbuster of 2022″ – Chris Wasser, Sunday Independent (Ireland).

