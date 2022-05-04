Federal Revenue and PGFN publish public notice of tax transaction — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue of Brazil, Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, and the Attorney General of the National Treasury, Ricardo Soriano de Alencar, signed this Monday (2/5), another tax transaction notice to end administrative discussions and lawsuits.

Taxpayers who adhere to the transaction agreement may include debts subject to administrative or judicial proceedings that discuss:

the tax use of goodwill amortization expenses arising from the acquisition of equity interests, limited to incorporation, merger and spin-off operations occurred until December 31, 2017, whose equity interest was acquired until December 31, 2014, period of application of the arts. 7 and 8 of Law No. 9,532, of 1997, in accordance with the provisions of art. 65 of Law No. 12,973, of 2014; or

the addition of goodwill amortization expenses in the calculation of the CSLL calculation basis.

The amount in litigation related to the subject at the Federal Revenue is estimated at R$ 122.6 billion, considering a total of 377 cases, 322 in CARF and 55 in DRJ, on March 30, 2022.

Adhesion with the Federal Revenue must be carried out via a digital process, opened by the e-CAC Portal, available on the Revenue website at www.gov.br/receitafederal. The deadline to join ends on July 29, 2022.

There are three payment methods, according to the taxpayer’s option:

Down payment in the amount of 5% (five percent) of the total amount, without reductions, in up to 5 (five) installments, the remainder being paid in 7 (seven) months, with a 50% reduction of the principal amount, fine, interest and other charges.

Down payment in the amount of 5% (five percent) of the total amount, without reductions, in up to 5 (five) installments, the remainder being paid in 31 (thirty-one) months, with a 40% reduction in the amount principal, fine, interest and other charges.

Down payment in the amount of 5% (five percent) of the total amount, without reduction, in up to 5 (five) installments, the remainder being paid in 55 (fifty-five) months, with a 30% reduction in the amount principal, fine, interest and other charges.

In any of the modalities, the minimum amount of the installment will be R$ 100.00 for individuals and R$ 500.00 for legal entities. Payment with the Federal Revenue must be made via DARF, with revenue code 6028.

As a condition for joining the transaction, the taxpayer must indicate all debts in administrative or judicial discussion related to the same thesis and give up the respective challenges, appeals and actions, whether administrative or judicial.

Access the RFB/PGFN Adhesion Transaction Notice No. 9/2022.

Watch the Press Conference