Flu: Teresina vaccinates teachers and people with comorbidities from Wednesday (4)

Photo: Arquivo/ Cidadeverde.com

Vaccination of teachers and people with comorbidities against influenza (flu) at drive-thru stations starts on Wednesday (4) in the city of Teresina. In addition to them, the elderly and health workers continue to be immunized at specific points, not only against the flu but also against covid-19, with the 4th dose, according to the calendar released by the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS).

Adufpi and Uespi do Pirajá will receive teachers who work in Teresina. Opening hours are from 9 am to 5 pm.

At the Bela Vista, Livramento and Buenos Aires terminals, they will be in charge of vaccinating people with comorbidities, being those aged 50 and over on Wednesday (4) and Thursday (5). Those aged 40 and over on Friday (6th) and Saturday (7th). Also from 9 am to 5 pm.

Elderly and health professionals

At CEU Norte and at the Zoobotanical, Parque Piauí and Itararé terminals, the 4th dose and flu vaccine is being applied to the elderly aged 60 and over and also to health professionals

At these points also being carried out with the covid vaccine in people aged 12 years and over. Vaccination time is from 9 am to 5 pm.

Documentation

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and the vaccine card. Teachers must also present a current paycheck or document proving their work activity (last 3 months), issued by the institution where the worker works, in the municipality of Teresina.

People with comorbidities must present a report or statement that proves the comorbidity, with the signature and stamp of the health professional.

Drive-Thru flu and covid

May 4th and 5th:

Public: Teachers in the municipality of Teresina

Vaccine: Influenza

Locations: Adufpi and Uespi Pirajá

Public: People with comorbidity 50 years and over

Vaccine: Influenza

Locations: Bela Vista Terminal, Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal

Audiences:

– Covid vaccine following vaccination schedule: 12 years and over;

– Influenza and 4th dose covid: Elderly 60 years and over, health workers 18 years and over.

Vaccines: Influenza, Covid – 1st dose, 2nd dose, 1st booster or additional dose, 2nd booster (4th dose)

Locations: Zoobotanical Terminal, Parque Piauí Terminal, Itararé Terminal, CEU Norte

May 6th and 7th

Public: Teachers in the municipality of Teresina

Vaccine: Influenza

Locations: Adufpi and Uespi Pirajá

Public: People with comorbidity 40 years or older

Vaccine: Influenza

Locations: Bela Vista Terminal, Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal

Audiences:

– Covid vaccine following vaccination schedule: 12 years and over

– Influenza and 4th dose covid: Elderly 60 years and over, health workers 18 years and over

Vaccines: Influenza, Covid – 1st dose, 2nd dose, 1st booster or additional dose, 2nd booster (4th dose)

Locations: Zoobotanical Terminal, Parque Piauí Terminal, Itararé Terminal, CEU Norte

From the Newsroom

[email protected]