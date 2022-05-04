Fluminense lineup: with the return of David Braz, Diniz indicates the team with three forwards | fluminense

Fluminense’s new commander, coach Fernando Diniz, ended his preparations this Tuesday to face Junior Barranquilla, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the fourth round of the Sudamericana.

Without promoting major changes, the coach indicated that he will go with three forwards for the match, forming an offensive line with Luiz Henrique, Willian Bigode and Cano.

1 of 3 Fernando Diniz at Fluminense training — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense Fernando Diniz at Fluminense training — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

The news in the team is the return of defender David Braz, who did not play last Sunday, against Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship, after feeling discomfort in his left leg.

Colombian Arias, who suffered an injury to his right ankle during the game against Unión, for Sudamericana, is still out.

Back to training with the team last Monday, Felipe Melo is still improving the physical part to return to acting after undergoing knee surgery.

Possible Fluminense lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Cris Silva (Marlon); André, Yago (Nathan) and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Willian Mustache and Cano

2 of 3 David Braz in training this Tuesday — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense David Braz in training this Tuesday — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

With 4 points in Group H, they need a victory against Junior Barranquilla, this Wednesday, at Maracanã, to continue dreaming of a place in the next phase of the Sudamericana. Only one per group advances.