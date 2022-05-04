Sports

Fluminense lineup: with the return of David Braz, Diniz indicates the team with three forwards | fluminense

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Fluminense’s new commander, coach Fernando Diniz, ended his preparations this Tuesday to face Junior Barranquilla, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the fourth round of the Sudamericana.

Without promoting major changes, the coach indicated that he will go with three forwards for the match, forming an offensive line with Luiz Henrique, Willian Bigode and Cano.

Fernando Diniz at Fluminense training — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

The news in the team is the return of defender David Braz, who did not play last Sunday, against Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship, after feeling discomfort in his left leg.

Colombian Arias, who suffered an injury to his right ankle during the game against Unión, for Sudamericana, is still out.

Back to training with the team last Monday, Felipe Melo is still improving the physical part to return to acting after undergoing knee surgery.

Possible Fluminense lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Cris Silva (Marlon); André, Yago (Nathan) and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Willian Mustache and Cano

David Braz in training this Tuesday — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

With 4 points in Group H, they need a victory against Junior Barranquilla, this Wednesday, at Maracanã, to continue dreaming of a place in the next phase of the Sudamericana. Only one per group advances.

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Time to learn: see what should improve at Corinthians with Vítor Pereira in the final stretch of Paulista | Corinthians

March 7, 2022

Prosecutor says Cain Velasquez took ‘justice into his own hands’

March 4, 2022

Barça vs Real for Haaland: according to the press, striker had a meeting with Xavi, but wants Madrid | spanish football

March 3, 2022

Brazil beats Uruguay and is close to the spot in the U-20 Women’s World Cup | international football

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button