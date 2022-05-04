Gas stations will no longer show the third decimal place of the fuel price | National Journal

The change takes place next Saturday (7): that’s when the deadline given by the National Petroleum Agency for resellers to reduce fuel prices from three to two decimal places ends. Valid for gasoline, ethanol and CNG.

“The impression I have is that the rounding will always be up, but that’s okay. Removing this last house for me is essential,” says Elci Alves, a retired military man.

According to ANPthe reason for the change is to make the price of fuel more precise and clear for the consumerin addition to being aligned with the numerical expression of the Brazilian currency.

ANP releases fuel delivery and changes way to show price at pumps

On some pump models, the third number after the comma will continue to appear, but the number must be zero and locked when filling.

“It was good because there are a lot of numbers. It arrives on time, on the card, the guy takes 6.89 and more cents, this is very complicated. Just be simple and understandable, to make it easier for you to pay and for him to receive”, says taxi driver Nailton Magalhães.

It has been mandatory for nine years to display prices to three decimal places. It was the ANP itself that, in the past, understood that it should be so. The reason was that the purchase made by the gas stations is per cubic meter, and the sale to consumers is per litre. To prevent resellers from rounding up the price of the liter, it was decided to make it mandatory to use three decimal places. A post in Rio de Janeiro has already adjusted to the new rules.

For drivers, reducing one decimal place changes almost nothing in the final bill. There are no significant impacts on fuel expenses, nor is it possible to change in thousandth of real.

The average price of gasoline in the country today is R$7,283. At this price, a driver who uses 100 liters of gasoline per week, in a year, will spend R$ 37,871.60. Without the last decimal place, the value in one year would be R$ 25.60 lower. If the owner of the gas station decided to round up to R$7.29, at the end of a year the driver would pay R$36.40 more.

The president of the Rio Gas Station Union, Manoel Fonseca da Costa, is in favor of the measure: