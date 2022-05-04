Government prepares provisional measure to tax all foreign purchases by 60%

Action is a demand from Brazilian businessmen, led by Luciano Hang

The Federal Government prepares a provisional measure to tax all products imported by Marktplaces like AliExpress, Shopee and Wish by 60%. The single rate of 60% is currently only charged on products that exceed US$ 50. The new provisional measure intends to tax all products purchased on the platforms. The Government’s action is a response to the demand of Brazilian Brazilian businessmen, led by Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain, against the so-called “digital street vendor”.

THE provisional measure aims to prevent companies from importing products by CPF (individual) in order not to pay the tax due. At the end of April, Deputy Alexandre Frota had already presented a bill to charge import tax on all purchases via e-commerce. However, the deputy himself shelved the project, but It seems that the Federal Government does not want to give up the matter.

Currently, international marketplace platforms such as Shopee and AliExpress are similar to duty free stores present in international airports in Brazil. Places where the consumer can make purchases without being taxed, respecting a price limit. According to the Brazilian Institute of Tax Management and Planning (IBGPT), the purchase of products on the marketplace should become more bureaucratic. “Buying products from abroad by app should become more bureaucratic, expensive and time-consuming, reducing the Brazilian consumption relationship. And perhaps the cost-benefit for the customs and tax service is not even worth it, with a greater volume of small-value products to classify, control and inspect.”, comments Douglas Herrero, managing partner of the IBGPT.

Mercado Livre would also be affected, but supports taxation

MercadoLibre has a portion of its sales made by individuals, who may be impacted by the new taxation on all transactions. However, Ricardo Lagreca, senior legal director of Mercado Livre in Brazil, stated that the company supports the move proposed by the Federal Government.

This no-tax rule was made for sale between individuals. And some platforms have made a business model in a gap of interpretation as if it were a non-professional sale, and in fact you have thousands of products entering the country without any taxation, and products that are counterfeit, without invoice, without collecting ICMS. This sequence of illegalities generated this movement and which we support – Ricardo Lagreca, Senior Legal Director at Mercado Livre

If the provisional measure is implemented, marketplaces will need to install some extension of the Federal Revenue, ensuring that the consumer will pay the Import Tax at the time of purchase. Something similar already happens in the Amazon system, which shows the tax that will be charged when calculating the shipping.

It is no surprise that the Brazilian population should not welcome the government’s proposal. After all, many people are used to buying products in stores like Shopee and AliExpress, which ‘take advantage’ of the gaps at the time of importation to be able to practice values ​​well below the market, without the consumer paying taxes on the products.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Connected World