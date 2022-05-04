Liverpool’s Salah says he wants to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final | Champions League

Salah has made no secret of his preference for who he wants to face in the Champions League final. After the 3-2 victory over Villarreal, which guaranteed Liverpool in the decision, the striker was sincere when choosing his opponent: he wants to take Real Madrid.

– I want to play against Real Madrid. I need to be honest. If you’re asking me personally, I want to play against Real Madrid. They beat us in a final before, so let’s face them again – Salah told BT Sport.

1 of 2 Salah disputes the ball with Foyth in Liverpool’s victory over Villarreal — Photo: Biel Aliño/EFE Salah disputes the ball with Foyth in Liverpool’s victory over Villarreal – Photo: Biel Aliño/EFE

Liverpool will play their 10th Champions League final in history, their third in the last five years under Jürgen Klopp.

The first decision of this sequence, in 2018, was precisely against Real Madrid. At the time, Salah had to be substituted at the beginning of the match, after injuring his shoulder when he was tackled by Sergio Ramos.

2 of 2 Sergio Ramos takes down Salah in the 2018 Champions League final – Photo: AFP Sergio Ramos takes down Salah in the 2018 Champions League final (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid, 13 times champions of the tournament, will face Manchester City this Wednesday, in Spain, to decide the other finalist. In the first leg, City won 4-3.