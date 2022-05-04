Localiza soars after disclosing profit; worth investing?

The car rental company Localiza (RENT3) appears as one of the biggest increases this Tuesday (3) on the Brazilian Stock Exchange B3), with an appreciation of 4.41%, at R$ 53.74 around 11:55 am Brasilia).

The share’s appreciation is a reflection of the release of the balance sheet for the first quarter of 2022, which took place yesterday (2). The company recorded net income of R$ 517.4 million from January to March — 7.3% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Understand why Localiza’s profits grew even in the face of rising fuel prices, and whether it is worth investing in the company’s shares, according to experts consulted by the UOL.

People rented cars in January, February and March of this year, even with rates having risen in price, according to Localiza’s own statement. According to analysts at Citi, which released a report on the car rental company, Localiza’s first-quarter results overall look a little disappointing — with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) growth lower. rival Movida. While Localiza had a growth of 41% compared to the same period in 2021, the competitor reported an increase of 183.5%. “It appears that Localiza may have a harder time finding premium customers,” Citi said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to BTG, were negatively impacted by R$12 million in costs related to the merger with Unidas. Is it worth investing in Localiza shares? Credit Suisse has a buy recommendation for Localiza, with a target price of R$74. BTG is also betting on the share’s appreciation, and says the price can reach up to R$75. Citi, on the other hand, recommends that investors sell the shares, as it believes in a devaluation of the company in the market, with the value of the paper reaching R$ 50.

Source link