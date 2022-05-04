Longest flight in the world will link Sydney to London and will take 20 hours

THE Qantas Airways gave new life to a plan to start flights direct links connecting Australia’s east coast with New York and London, after finally ordering Airbus jets for the ultra-long services.

The airline said on Monday that it is buying 12 A350-1000 models that can fly nonstop from Australia to any city in the world. Commercial services will begin in Sydney in late 2025, the company said.

Qantas was planning to start the 20-hour flights — which are internally called ‘Project Sunrise’ — in 2023, and was close to ordering Airbus aircraft when the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the aviation industry.

The resumption of the project signals the airline’s confidence in an international recovery in passenger travel, as well as greater demand for nonstop flights. Qantas said demand on major routes to London, Los Angeles and Johannesburg already exceeds pre-covid levels.

“We are finally seeing a sustained recovery in travel demand,” said Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas. He described Project Sunrise flights as “the ultimate solution to the tyranny of distance”.

Qantas’ A350 aircraft will be able to carry 238 passengers in four different classes — First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy. Most A350s carry more than 300 passengers, according to the operator. The planes will have an extra fuel tank to extend the range so they can fly the necessary distances on the planned routes.

In a post-Covid world where geopolitical tensions are also likely to increase, ultra-long services will have unique appeal because they bypass travel hubs, according to Rico Merkert, a professor of transport at the University of Sydney’s business school. For the professor, that means flights will have higher fares and will be more profitable for Qantas.

Plans for these unprecedented flight services have been in the works since at least 2018. Earlier that year, the Qantas CEO challenged Boeing and Airbus to create an aircraft that could fly ultra-long routes with a full load and still land with fuel as long as possible. enough for emergency situations.

Qantas originally planned the interior of the aircraft to help passengers survive these marathon flights. At one point, Joyce figured there was room to incorporate bunks, day care, and even a place to exercise on the aircraft. Commercial reality is set to be less glamorous. Qantas said the plane’s economy seats will have two inches more legroom than regular planes, although the first-class cabins will come with a seat, a bed and a door.

More than 40% of the cabin will be premium seating compared to around 30% on Qantas’ Boeing 787 and Airbus A380 aircraft. The new planes will have “a wellness zone” in the middle where passengers can stretch out or take a break.

Qantas also reported a rebound in business air travel that was more pronounced than expected. Small business demand is above pre-covid levels and corporate travel is 85% recovered.

In this second quarter of 2022, Qantas’ domestic capacity will be 105% from 2019 levels. International capacity is expected to be just below 50% over the same period, rising to around 70% in the quarter starting in July, it said. the airline.

Qantas also confirmed a domestic fleet order, announced in December, for 40 aircraft of the A321XLR and A220 models, plus options for 94 more jets over at least a decade. These aircraft will replace the airline’s aging Boeing 737s and 717s.

The A350 aircraft will be delivered to Qantas between 2025 and 2028.