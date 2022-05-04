looks align with the theme and appear glamorous

Created to raise funds for the fashion sector of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, in the United States, the Met Gala has the most anticipated red carpet by fashionistas around the world. This Monday (5/2), the 2022 edition of the event took place, with the theme Gilded Glamor. Filled with celebrities, the red carpet had visuals in line with the proposal, full of volume, brightness and vintage touch. Tributes to the city also marked the occasion.

local tributes

One of the looks most talked about from the Met Gala 2022 was Blake Lively. The host of the ceremony honored New York with a Versace outfit inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

she arrived at red carpet wearing a rose gold dress, with a side bow and a bronze train. On the stairs of the place, the outfit turned. With the help of three assistants, the noose was removed, giving life to a greenish tail.

The same mood, to celebrate the city, Alicia Keys wore a shiny black look. With about 30 thousand crystals, the cape used by the owner of the voice of Empire State of Mind formed the silhouette of New York.

By choosing a dress created by designer Christopher John Rogers, Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, the first black woman to develop robes for the White House. She was a confidant of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln.

golden age

The American Golden Age, which ran from the 1870s to about 1900, set the tone for the visuals. As an ode to 19th century New York glamor, shimmering hues and lush textures appeared, ensuring the evening’s opulence. As expected, among the main references was also the Golden Age of Hollywood, in the 20th century.

The singer Normani wore a voluminous skirt, with a modern adaptation of the low waist. THE look black, by Christian Siriano, was even enhanced with short puffed sleeves and a hat. The Brazilian Anitta opted for a purple dress, by Moschino, with pearls.

In gold, Amber Valletta did not go unnoticed dressed as Azzaro, complete with drapes. Who also drew attention was actress Jessica Chastain, from Gucci. The reddish combination was enhanced with a sequined turban and jewel on top.

With a composition by Prada, Kendall Jenner chose a maximalist skirt, with a huge train, and cropped. Kaia Gerber, from Louis Vuitton, bet on metallics and fringes. Hailey Bieber, from Saint Laurent, complemented the outfit satin with a feather stole.

Vintage

Vintage also made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. Kim Kardashian made a splash with the original dress that Marilyn Monroe wore on President John F. Kennedy’s birthday in 1962. It’s one of the most iconic looks of the story.

Model Emily Ratajkowski chose a dress created by Gianni Versace for the 1992 summer season. Super colorful, the look includes a top with stones and a wide silk skirt.

In retro style, Billie Eilish chose a look by Gucci, with long lace sleeves and corset fair. The inspiration was the painting by Madame Poirson, by John Singer Sargent, from 1885.

Gloves

With references from the 19th and 20th centuries, gloves were also present in looks from the Met Gala 2022. From sober to vibrant tones, the accessories chosen were made of different materials, from velvet to lace.

Adherents include Valentino’s Glenn Close; Caroline Trentini, by Danielle Frankel; Bella Hadid, from Burberry; Olivia Rodrigo, from Versace; Laura Harrier of H&M; and Karlie Kloss, from Givenchy. The long length predominated in items that covered the hands and part of the arms.

Met Gala 2022

The 2022 edition was a continuation of last year, in which North American fashion was celebrated. In 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ball took place in September, with the theme In America: A Fashion Lexicon. Now comes the second part of the show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art: In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

The Met Gala 2022 had actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as hosts, alongside filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King, also an actress. Co-hosts were fashion designer Tom Ford, president of Instagram Adam Mosseri and editor-in-chief of North American Vogue Anna Wintour, the official organizer of the initiative.

2022 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: An Anthology of Fashion Anna Wintour by Chanel Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 2022 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: An Anthology of Fashion Ryan Reynolds by Ralph LaurenSean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Red Carpet Camila Mendes, by Ami Alexandre MattiussiKevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Chloe Bailey from AreaJohn Shearer/Getty Images The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Street Sightings Emma Chamberlain by Louis Vuitton Rob Kim/GC Images via Getty Images 2022 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: An Anthology of Fashion Janelle Monae by Ralph LaurenSean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Shawn Mendes by Tommy HilfigerJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Gigi Hadid from Versace Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Kylie Jenner from Off-White Gotham/Getty Images The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Julianne Moore by Tom Ford John Shearer/Getty Images The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Naomi Campbell, from BurberryTaylor Hill/GettyImages 0

Contributed by Rebeca Ligabue