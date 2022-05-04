Marfrig’s profit (MRFG3) drops 61% in the 1st quarter to R$109 million with investment in BRF (BRFS3) – Money Times

THE Marfrig (MRFG3) reported on Tuesday a net profit of 109 million reais for the first quarter, down 61% compared to the same period in 2021, pressured by an investment in the BRF (BRFS3).

The company, which is a global leader in hamburger production, followed a follow-on by BRF at the beginning of the year and maintained its 33.27% stake in company of poultry and swine, which represented a new investment of 1.8 billion reais in new shares.

The profit before fees, taxesMarfrig’s consolidated adjusted depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 2.75 billion reais in the first quarter, a 60.9% jump compared to the same period in 2021.

Net revenue was 22.3 billion reais, up 29.6% year-on-year.

“We had the best first quarter of operations at Marfrig… The profit was due to the mark-to-market of investments in BRF”, the Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Tang David, told journalists in a videoconference.

See the result below:

