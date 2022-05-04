NASA Helicopter Images Show Garbage Left on Mars | Energy and Science

As if the garbage it produces on Earth wasn’t enough, humans are now also leaving debris on Mars. On Wednesday, the 27th, NASA released photos taken by the Ingenuity helicopter that show a bird’s eye view of space junk on the red planet.

In the images, taken on the one-year anniversary of the aircraft’s first foray into the Martian skies on April 19, pieces of an orange and white parachute and backshell can be seen. The elements come from the equipment that helped the Perseverance rover to land on Mars on February 18, 2021.

The Business Insider portal points out that space junk – artifacts such as disused satellites, damaged thrusters and even sales keys left by humans in Earth orbit and other celestial bodies – has become a growing concern for space agencies.

And the problem gets worse every year, as ancient satellites and other objects collide, generating thousands of pieces of debris and starting a chain reaction of collisions. Furthermore, this excess of materials increases the risk of orbital collisions and endangers future space exploration.

“Protecting the expanding space environment is critical,” concluded a report prepared by NASA’s Office of Inspector General in January of last year. “Services that billions of people depend on daily, such as weather forecasting, telecommunications and global positioning systems, require a stable space environment.”

Images can help plan future space missions

Although the images released by NASA are shocking from a garbage point of view, they give more clues to what the Perseverance rover landed on Mars was like. While the backshell ended up in pieces, its protective coating and suspension lines connecting it to the parachute appear to be intact.

Because both pieces of hardware worked as expected, the researchers believe that studying the components that allowed for a safe landing could help them plan future space missions, Business Insider points out.

“Perseverance had the best-documented Mars landing in history, with cameras showing everything from parachute inflation to landing,” said Ian Clark, a former systems engineer on the rover who now leads efforts to transport the collected samples. for him back to Earth.

“If they reinforce that our systems worked as we thought they did, or even provide a dataset of engineering information that we can use for sample return planning from Mars, that would be amazing. And if not, the images will still be phenomenal and inspiring,” she added.

