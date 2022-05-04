Number of indebted is the highest in 12 years

According to the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), in April 2022, the number of indebted families (with debts in arrears or not) and in default (with debts and accounts in arrears) reached the highest value. in 12 years.

Since the beginning of the Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), by CNC, in January 2010, April of this year registered the highest level with 77.7%. Subsequently, in March, they were 77.5% and in April 2021, indebted families represented 67.5%.

defaulters

The percentage of defaulters reached 28.6% and became, in April, the second highest level, behind only the rate of January 2010, which was 29.1%. In March 2022, the percentage was 27.8%, in April 2021 it was 24.2% (4.4 percentage points (pp) less than that recorded in April this year).

Families who say they will not be able to pay their debts reached 10.9% in April this year, 1 pp higher than the previous month and 5 pp higher than April 2021. This rate is also the highest since July last year, period in which the same 10.9% was registered.

Main reason for debts

The main reason for debt, according to the research, is the credit card, and among indebted families, 88.8% have debts with the card.

“Inflation is higher, it is more persistent, it has affected the family budget more. In addition, high interest rates also have a negative impact on the budget and, with less space to consume or to maintain their level of consumption, people are turning to credit”, explained CNC economist Izis Ferreira to the G1 website.

On average, 30% of household income in Brazil goes into debt. In addition, the debt commitment time stood at 7.1 months in April, higher than the same period in 2021, when it was 6.8 months, but lower than March this year, which was 7.2 months.

Image: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com