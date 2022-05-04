Prime Video’s May Releases: Night Sky and Moonfall: Lunar Menace Highlights – News Seen on the web

With the arrival of the month of May, great science fiction also arrives on Amazon streaming.

The month of May promises great news for fans of Amazon Prime Video. With premieres worthy of a marathon, the vast catalog of the streaming service will win even more titles, making all cinephiles across Brazil happy.

For those who like science fiction, the platform will make available, from the 20th, the series Night Sky; an original Amazon production starring JK Simmons. In the plot, we are presented with the story of an elderly couple who find a portal to another planet in their backyard.

Plus, May also brings with it another big surprise for fans of the genre: Moonfall: Lunar Menace. Debuting on the 13th, we follow the saga of humanity trying to save the Earth, as the moon has left orbit and is heading towards our planet.

Check out the highlights of the month below. Amazon Prime Video:

THE UNSOLVED MURDER OF BEVERLY LYNN SMITH (05/05)

A murder case shelved over four decades. A friendship born of a love of fishing soon turns sinister. An infamous police tactic. Drawing from first-hand accounts and expert interviews, family archives and rare access to key players, this docuseries is a meandering tale that explores the relentless conundrum of a quest for justice.

MOONFALL: LUNAR THREAT (05/13)

For unknown reasons, the moon leaves orbit and starts moving towards Earth, threatening a collision soon. Former NASA astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) thinks she can resolve this situation and prevent the impact from happening, but only one of her colleagues (Patrick Wilson) believes her. In an emergency situation, a group of scientists accepts the mission to go to the star and thus prevent the collision before human life is extinct.

LIZZO’S WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS (05/13)

In an unlikely competition reality show, Lizzo – rapper, singer, flutist and three-time Grammy winner – seeks to form a group of dancers to accompany her on tour. The star is looking for other girls like her who can help convey her message of attitude and confidence. Just before performing at the famous Bonnaroo festival, Lizzo needs to find new talent to join the tour. Prior to filming, 13 dancers were selected to compete for 10 seats at the Big Grrrls’ Mansion. However, only 4 of these young women will be chosen to join the singer around the world.

NIGHT SKY (05/20)

Elderly couple Irene (Sissy Spacek), a retired English teacher, and Franklin (JK Simmons), a logger, discover an intergalactic secret hidden in their backyard. One day, while cleaning up the mess in the back room, they find a portal that transports them to a desert planet thousands of years away from Earth. However, this secret will not be kept for long, and everything becomes even more complicated when the two realize that the planet may not be uninhabited as they thought.

ALL RELEASES OF THE MONTH OF MAY IN THE FIRST VIDEO

05/01 – The Chapolin Colorado – Season 3

05/01 – Cartoon Keys – Season 7

05/01 – Triumph of Love – Season 1

01/05 – Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered

01/05 – LEGO Marvel Superheroes: Avengers Reunited

01/05 – LEGO Marvel Superheroes: Maximum Overload

01/05 – LEGO Jurassic World – The Escape of the Indominus Rex

05/01 – Shrek 2

01/05 – The Godfather Trilogy

05/01 – Unwanted Guest

05/01 – Volcano

05/05 – The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith – Season 1

05/05 – Tarsilinha

06/05 – The Wilds – Season 2

06/05 – Bosch: Legacy

05/12 – The Kids in the Hall – Season 6

05/13 – Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

05/13 – Moonfall: Lunar Menace

05/15 – A Summer Romance

05/15 – Love at the Sea

05/15 – Love at the Shore

05/15 – Connected Love

05/15 – Summer Love

05/16 – Magnum PI

05/19 – Bang Bang Baby – Season 1

05/20 – Night Sky – Season 1

05/27 – Hannibal – 3 Seasons

05/31 – The Perfect Bride

