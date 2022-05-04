Ron Galella, the photographer who became famous for portraying celebrities against their will, has died | Obituary

Over a career spanning several decades, Ron Galella photographed almost every famous person in the United States. Marlon Brando punched him; Jacqueline Onassis filed an injunction against him, which he broke several times; he was also beaten up by Richard Burton’s bodyguards… But he was Andy Warhol’s favorite photographer, who claimed to share “the same social disease” with him: an obsession with celebrities. His photographs, many in black-and-white , arrived at art galleries. He died this Saturday, aged 91, in New Jersey, of congestive heart failure, reports the The New York Times.

galella, the paparazzo American par excellence, he was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1931, and was of Italian descent. In the 1950s, he was a photographer for the US Air Force, during which time he documented the Korean War. He then studied photojournalism at the ArtCenter College of Design in Los Angeles, as well as acting and staging at the Pasadena Playhouse. In the 1960s, the same decade in which The sweet life (1960), by Federico Fellini – who also passed through Galella’s lens – popularized the term “paparazzo”, transformed the hobby of photographing celebrities arriving at the previews of a profession and a way of life. His photographs reached all kinds of publications with some notoriety: Team, New Yorker, rolling stone, vanity fair, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, life, people, and even less notable ones, such as the National Enquirer.







He photographed old and new Hollywood, from Ava Gardner, Charles Chaplin and Cary Grant to Jack Nicholson; from Bette Davis and Alfred Hitchcock to Robert De Niro; from Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren and Grace Kelly to Al Pacino… He released several books: one of them, produced by Tom Ford and with a preface by Diane Keaton (whose relationship with Woody Allen was also “caught” by him on the streets of New York ); others are dedicated to figures such as Donald Trump and Michael Jackson, but also to themes and trends, such as disco. And he also photographed John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Barbra Streisand, Elizabeth Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel, David Bowie, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Bob Dylan, taylor Swift, Princess Diana and Muhammad Ali… An endless list!

One punch and five broken teeth

The ploys he used to carry out his profession often involved hiding and waiting or chasing people, bribing doormen, drivers and other intermediaries who crossed paths with celebrities – Ron Galella went out of his way to catch them in the way he thought was best: off guard. Among the most mediatic episodes of his career, there are the aforementioned conflicts with Marlon Brando and Jacqueline Onassis. The actor punched him in 1973 in Chinatown, New York, when the photographer chased him to a restaurant. Galella lost five teeth and, after suing Brando, won $40,000 (about €38,000, equivalent to €246,000 today). In the biography published in site photographer, the adjective “coward” appears to talk about the actor.

There is also reference to Richard Burton’s bodyguards, who beat him up, and “high-profile legal battles” with Jackie Onassis, who pursued him intensely and brought several injunctions, which Ron nonetheless broke. Jackie was the protagonist of Windblown Jackie, his most famous photograph, taken on the streets of New York in 1971, after the photographer saw it and followed it in a taxi. The following year, he was tried, and the then wife of magnate Aristoteles Onassis said that the pararazzo had made her life “intolerable, almost impossible to live”.

continued to photograph the stars in several movie premieres in the 1980s and 1990s. There is an Instagram account, Movie Premieres Unlimited, dedicated to showing how the stars dressed at that time, and in which their work, taken from the Getty Images archive, is recurrent. How was Samuel L. Jackson dressed for a 1998 premiere? Is there. Steven Spielberg in 1983? Julia Roberts in the year 2000? All captured by the lens of Galella, who also captured the boldest styles of the comic Jon Lovitz and Jason Alexander, the George of Seinfeldtwo recurring figures in these premieres.

His work would find its way into museums, and Ron Galella is now represented in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the Tate Modern in London, and the Helmut Newton Foundation Museum of Photography in Berlin, among many others. respectable institutions, despite the controversy that from the beginning of his career involved the way, often illegal, he had to get to the photographs.