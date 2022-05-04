News

Ron Galella, the photographer who became famous for portraying celebrities against their will, has died | Obituary

Cornelius
Over a career spanning several decades, Ron Galella photographed almost every famous person in the United States. Marlon Brando punched him; Jacqueline Onassis filed an injunction against him, which he broke several times; he was also beaten up by Richard Burton’s bodyguards… But he was Andy Warhol’s favorite photographer, who claimed to share “the same social disease” with him: an obsession with celebrities. His photographs, many in black-and-white , arrived at art galleries. He died this Saturday, aged 91, in New Jersey, of congestive heart failure, reports the The New York Times.

