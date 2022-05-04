News
SAG Awards 2022: Check out the celebrity looks | Fashion
THE SAG Awards 2022 marks the return of awards as we know it! And we can’t deny that I was missing a red carpet full of incredible celebs. Organized by the Hollywood Actors Guild, the Screen Actors Guild celebrates the actors who made it happen in the film, TV and streaming industry this year and serves as a thermometer for the Oscar.
The 28th edition of the award takes place this Sunday (27) and will be broadcast in Brazil by TNT, directly from Los Angeles, in the United States.
Check out the celebrity looks:
Vanessa Hudgens — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Alexandra Daddario at the 2022 SAG Awards — Photo: Getty Images
Slits and necklines were present in the choices