Santos starts preparation in Ecuador with tributes to Bustos in Barcelona’s CT | saints

Santos began, on Tuesday night, the preparation for the duel against Universidad de Quito, from Ecuador, for the fourth round of group C of the Copa Sudamericana. The teams face each other on Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium.

The Fish is in Guayaquil, where it will remain until Thursday. The team will only go to Quito hours before departure to avoid the effects of altitude. Training is held at the CT of Barcelona, ​​Fabián Bustos’ former club.

The Santos coach and the coaching staff were received by employees of the Ecuadorian club. A video posted on Peixe’s social media shows Bustos hugging people who work at CT. He and the coaching staff also received from the hands of Barcelona president Carlos Alfaro Moreno, club shirts as a gift.

1 of 3 Fabián Bustos and Santos’ coaching staff receive gifts from the president of Barcelona de Guayaquil — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona SC Fabián Bustos and Santos’ coaching staff receive gifts from the president of Barcelona de Guayaquil — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona SC

On the field, the players made their first activity after the 2-1 defeat to São Paulo, on Monday, by the Brasileirão.

Bustos left seven players in Brazil: goalkeeper João Paulo, right-back Madson, defender Maicon, midfielder Rodrigo Fernández and forwards Jhojan Julio, Ricardo Goulart and Léo Baptistão.

2 of 3 Bryan Angulo in Santos training in Ecuador — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Bryan Angulo in training with Santos in Ecuador — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Santos returns to training this Wednesday, again at Barcelona’s CT, when the coach will set up the squad for the confrontation against Universidad de Quito.

