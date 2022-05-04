São Paulo has a 48.5% increase in deaths from the disease

In addition to deaths, the number of covid cases and hospitalizations for the disease also increased in the state (Photo: Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua via Getty Images)

news summary

In São Paulo, the number of deaths by covid grew 48.5% in a week

Average daily deaths went from 22 to 32 in a week in the state

The number of cases and hospitalizations also increased in the period

The state of São Paulo recorded a 48.5% increase in the number of deaths from covid-19 between April 24 and 30. The information was revealed by columnist Monica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo.

This week, the average was 32 deaths from covid-19 per day, while the previous week the number was 22. It is the second increase in a row. According to Folha, the number is still considered low, compared to the figures for February, when the daily average of deaths was 272 at the peak of the wave of the omicron. State health officials monitor the situation.

cases and hospitalizations

The number of cases and hospitalizations also increased in São Paulo. It is the first time that the infection rate has increased since February, when the daily average of cases reached 14,542. In the week before Carnival, the daily average of people with covid-19 was 3,628 and increased to 3,784, a growth of 4.3%.

Hospitalizations, on the other hand, increased by 10.4%: from a daily average of 155 to 177 within a week. This is already the second increase in a row, since the previous week the index had grown by 6%.

Currently, there are 448 patients with covid-19 in ICU beds in the state. In the previous week, there were 453. In the wards, there are 847 patients, a number that in the previous week was 785 people.