see 10 tips to make safe purchases and avoid scams

With the arrival of Mother’s Day, next Sunday (8), the retail segment registers a significant increase in sales due to the purchase of gifts. Along with consumers who go to shopping malls, street commerce and online stores, cases of scams are also growing, applied by gangs specializing in fraud.

To avoid losses on the commemorative date, care must be taken with providing personal information, even in situations that are not directly related to the purchase of a product.

Fake websites and emails, calls and messages are some of the tricks used by scammers to trick people into gaining access to personal information, such as full name, CPF, credit card number and bank details.

According to the director of the Fraud Prevention Committee at Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), Adriano Volpini, one of the main forms of application of blows is tempting offers often hide malicious links that capture personal data, resulting in scams that generate a lot of damage to the consumer.

“Always be suspicious of promotions with prices much lower than the actual value of the product. Criminals use the excitement of consumers to make a big deal to apply scams through ads on fake pages of e-commerce companies, via SMS and WhatsApp and also in posts on social networks”, he says.

From the access to this information, a scam that has been causing many victims is the fake call center and the fake bank employee.

In this attempted fraud scam, the criminal contacts the victim posing as a fake employee of the bank or company with which the victim has an active relationship. This person informs you that their account has been hacked, cloned, or some other problem, and from there, requests the victim’s personal and financial details.

A practice that has also become common is for the criminal to ask the victim to call the central bank, on the number that appears on the back of the card, but the fraudster remains on the line to simulate the service of the central and ask for his account data, your cards and especially your password when you enter it.

If the consumer receives this type of contact, he should be suspicious at the time. The recommendation is to hang up and contact the institution through official channels, preferably using your cell phone or mobile apps, to find out if something really happened to your account.

The bank never calls the customer asking for a password or card number and also never calls to ask for a transfer or any type of payment.

Look 10 tips to shop safely and not fall for Mother’s Day scams: