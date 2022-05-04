Sesc Palladium, in BH, holds movie sessions at R$10

The Sesc Palladium’s cinematographic program in the month of May features two recent hits in the Brazilian audiovisual sector. On the 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th, Eduardo and Mônica, directed by René Sampaio, will be screened. The romantic comedy tells the story of the unusual couple that gives its name to the plot and the famous song by the band Legião Urbana, which inspired the script. With Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone in the lead roles, the film was released in January 2022 and is among the top ten box office hits of the year so far. The screenings will be at 7pm.

On Saturdays 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th of May, the attraction is aimed at children, teenagers and adults. The feature The Secret of Diamonds will be shown at 4 pm. The film is directed by the cult filmmaker from Minas Gerais Helvécio Ratton and tells the adventure of Ângelo, a boy played by Matheus Abreu, who will spend a season at his grandmother’s house, in the countryside of Minas. Arriving there, he discovers a small chest full of coins and a riddle, supposedly left by a priest who, 200 years earlier, would have hidden a handful of diamonds.

The production premiered at the Gramado Festival, in 2014, and was released on the commercial circuit in December of the same year. Well accepted by the public and critics, it was nominated by the Brazilian Film Academy for the Grande Otelo for Best Children’s Film, in 2015.

popular prices

The movie sessions at Sesc Palladium offer an affordable price for the population, with tickets at R$10, and a special discount for workers in the trade of goods, services, tourism and their dependents, with tickets costing R$5.

Service – May at the Sesc Palladium cinema

From May 6 to 28, at 4 pm and 7 pm, at the Cinema do Sesc Palladium (R. Rio de Janeiro, 1046 – Centro).

Tickets: R$ 10 full / R$ 5 half-price, on sale on the Sympla website.

Movie schedule:

Eduardo and Monica

Show days: 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th of May (Fridays and Saturdays)

Time: 7pm

Duration: 1h54

Rating: 14 years

Director: René Sampaio

Genre: Comedy / Drama / Romance

Abstract: on an unusual day, a series of coincidences lead Eduardo to meet Monica at a party. A curiosity is aroused between the two and, despite not being alike, they fall madly in love. In Brasília, in the 1980s, this love needs to mature and learn to overcome differences.

The Secret of Diamonds

Airing days: May 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Saturdays)

Time: 4pm

Duration: 1h26

Rating: 10 years

Director: Helvecio Ratton

Genre: adventure

Abstract: Ângelo arrives at his grandmother’s house in Minas Gerais. There, a small chest full of coins and a riddle were discovered, supposedly left by a priest who, 200 years earlier, would have hidden a handful of diamonds.