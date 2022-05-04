Study details club finances: Galo and Cruzeiro lead debts in the survey

The financial situation of the two main clubs in Minas Gerais is far from comfortable and this is nothing new. The fact was further highlighted in a study carried out by the Sports Value consultancy this Tuesday (3), which shows that Cruzeiro has the worst deficit and Atlético is the biggest debtor among Brazilian clubs. The basis for the status were the balance sheets published by the clubs on April 30th. It is worth noting that Galo has not yet published its final balance sheet. In this case, in relation to Atlético, the values ​​were projected according to the six-month balance sheet of 2021 and awards for the second semester. Check out the main points of the study, published by ESPN also this Tuesday:

Revenue

The study also showed data on club revenues, a ranking that was released by Flamengo, with R$1.08 billion, almost double that of Atlético, which ranked fourth, with R$501 million. Cruzeiro was in 16th place, with R$ 143.4 million. In the list, which shows the 20 biggest revenues, América is also included, in 19th place, with R$ 101.9 million.

Expenditure

The study also showed the 20 clubs with the highest expenses in 2021. This list is headed by Flamengo, with R$ 693.5 million. Atlético appears in sixth place, again with half the value of the red-black club (R$ 320 million). Cruzeiro was the 13th with the most expenses, with BRL 124.4 million, while América had BRL 66.7 million and was 19th on the list.

Deficits and surpluses

Cruzeiro was in last place in the list that showed who had a surplus or deficit. Among the 20 clubs analyzed, 15 had a surplus, while, of the five that had a deficit, the biggest was the star club, with – R$ 113 million. Flamengo had the biggest surplus, with R$ 177.6 million, followed by Palmeiras, with R$ 123.4 million. Atlético had a surplus in 2021 and was sixth on the list, with R$50 million.

debts

The two miners head a list that no one would like to lead, that of debts. Galo is the first, with BRL 1.26 billion, and Cruzeiro is second, with BRL 1.02 billion. América is the 17th club on the list, with a value well below that of its local rivals, R$91.7 million.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to quality journalism from Minas Gerais. Our newsroom daily produces responsible information that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on Facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.