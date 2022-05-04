Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Stars in New Prime Video Thriller

New to the Brazilian Prime Video catalogue, the thriller Midnight on Switchgrass has already achieved relative success on the platform. Inspired by a true story, the thriller is starring Bruce Willis and Megan Fox – and also features Sistine, one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters in its cast.

The crime thriller is a project by filmmaker Randall Emmett, in his first directorial job. The screenplay is by Alan Horsnail.

Midnight on Switchgrass is loosely based on the true story of the “Truck Stop Killer”, a serial killer who killed around 50 people between the 70’s and 90’s.

We explain below everything you need to know about the cast of the feature and the participation of one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters.

Sistine Stallone, Sly’s Daughter, Is In Midnight On The Switchgrass

In real life, movie icon Sylvester Stallone – known for films like Rocky and Rambo – had 5 children, all of whom had the same initials as their father: Sage, Scarlet, Seargeoh, Sophia and Sistine.

Sistine Stallone (currently 23 years old) is the actor’s second eldest child, the result of Sly’s marriage to model Jennifer Flavin.

The actress is in the cast of Midnight on Switchgrass, the new thriller from Amazon Prime Video.

Midnight on Switchgrass follows the story of Karl Helter and Rebecca Lombardo, two FBI agents about to dismantle a sex trafficking organization.

When the duo’s investigation crosses the path of a dangerous serial killer, Karl and Rebecca team up with police detective Byron Crawford – played by Emile Hirsch – who has been tracking the serial killer for years.

But when Rebecca is kidnapped by the mysterious killer, Erik and Byron embark on a race against time to save her.

In Midnight on Switchgrass, Sistine Stallone plays Heather, the sister of Tracey, one of the victims of the Truck Stop Killer.

The film represents Sistine’s second screen work. Previously, the actress had already participated in the horror film Deep Fear: The Second Attack, released in 2019.

On TV, Sistine is known for making a cameo in the series Love Advent.

The cast of Midnight on Switchgrass also includes Lukas Haas (On A Dark Night), Michael Beach (Sons of Anarchy), Caitlin Carmichael (Young Sheldon) and Welker White (The Irishman) – plus a cameo from rapper Machine Gun. Kelly, Megan Fox’s real-life fiancé.

Midnight on Switchgrass, with Megan Fox, Bruce Willis and Sistine Stallone, is now available in the Brazilian Prime Video catalogue. See the trailer for the movie below.