“The Umbrella Academy”, season 3: new photos show Sparrow Academy and “Euphoria” actor

Netflix released new footage from the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” on Tuesday. The new year of the series will see the family of protagonists confronting the Sparrow Academyan alternative version of the group led by sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). In the photos revealed by the streaming service, you can see this new team uniformed and ready for battle and the debut of javon Waltonfrom “Euphoria”, in the series.


The pictures show viktor (Elliot Page) – character who went through the transition of gender as well as the actor who plays him -, Five (Aidan Gallagher) Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Luther (Tom Hopper) and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) on a never-before-seen adventure.

In addition, we also see Sir Reginald Hargreeves and lila (Ritu Arya) back, and Sparrow Academy’s entry into the story, alongside an alternate version of good (Justin H.Min). The family of another timeline is composed of him, Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Oldford), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) and Jayme (Cazzie David)

We still don’t know which character our dear Ash, from “Euphoria”, will play and no more details about his story. Even so, the child star is also already present in the recently released publicity images, characterized in a very different way to his character in the HBO series starring Zendaya.

