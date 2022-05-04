The Walking Dead: Will Maggie enter the Commonwealth for the first time? New image hints at series final straight – News Seen on the web

The third part of the 11th and final season is scheduled for the second half, and Lauren Cohan’s character will play an important role in the outcome.

There are still a few months left for the premiere of the third part of the 11th season of The Walking Dead – which will put an end to the zombie series – but a first hint of what’s to come has already been released. On your Instagram account, Duane Charles Manwiller, the production’s current director of photography, shared an image giving an intriguing clue about Maggie’s future (played by Lauren Cohan). Check it out below:

In the photo, Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) ex-wife and mother of Hershel Jr. (Kien Michael Spiller) appears to be at the train station that serves as the seat of Commonwealth government. Such a place has appeared regularly in the last wave of episodes, which reinforces its fundamental role for the existence of the city-state commanded by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

In addition to serving as a transportation hub, the so-called Union Station houses several important offices such as communications, security and legal affairs. It was also the space chosen for the celebration of the Halloween masquerade ball.

But the question that doesn’t want to be silent is: what is Maggie doing there? Fans won’t find out the answer until the final chapters of The Walking Dead are released, or at least the first details are confirmed. However, the former Hilltop leader’s presence in the Commonwealth may indicate that she is willing to step into the lion’s den to defend what they and their mates have worked so hard to build.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE OUTCOME OF THE WALKING DEAD?

The story won’t exactly start from a quiet place after the end of the second part of season 11. Since it debuted in the summer of last year, the vintage has featured different communities like Alexandria, Hilltop and Oceanside, but also the Commonwealth. A huge and advanced center that brings together more than 50 thousand survivors, from different groups, and that managed to create the closest reality to the pre-apocalypse world.

Although, in general terms, it is a perfectly functioning society, in the Commonwealth all that glitters is not gold. As if Pamela Milton’s government wasn’t enough, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), who acts as her right-hand man, has become something of a villain.

Director of community operations, he has used the military to control any rival grouping and violently eliminate any threats from within and without. It is worth remembering that Maggie challenged her power by turning down the proposal to join the Hilltop to the Commonwealth, which quickly put her in Hornsby’s crosshairs.

In the last episode of the second part, “Acts of God” (11×16), Lance, after understanding that the negotiation with Maggie will not end with the result he would like, began to plan an attack. Her ally Leah (Lynn Collins) tries to eliminate her, while Commonwealth soldiers betray Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

With confrontation on the table and a few survivors determined to reveal their scandals, Lance will have to take control of Alexandria, the Hilltop and Oceanside when he encounters their inhabitants again in the first episode of part three.

Whatever happens in the Commonwealth, Maggie is destined to end up in Manhattan alongside the man who cold-bloodedly murdered Glenn. After all, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will star in Isle of the Dead, a spin-off series set in an undead-infested Big Apple. Filming is expected to begin this summer, and the premiere is slated for 2023.