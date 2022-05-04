UFSM will participate in a new vaccine test against Covid-19 – Diário de Santa Maria



Photo: Pedro Piegas (Diary)

Oxford vaccine trials began in September 2020 and immunized 1,014 volunteers after emergency use approval.

The Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM) was responsible for putting the city on the Oxford vaccine test map, back in September last year. Today, the immunizer is one of the main ones used by the country in the vaccination campaign, with CoronaVac. Now, the eyes of the Chinese company Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceutical will also turn to the center of Rio Grande do Sul. UFSM will be, for the second time, a testing site for an immunizer against Covid-19.

The Clover vaccine clinical trial was authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on Monday. Of the 12,100 volunteers planned for Brazil, 1,000 will be from Santa Maria. The others will be distributed between Porto Alegre and the states of Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Norte.

The study coordinator at UFSM will be the same one who commands the Oxford tests, infectious disease specialist Alexandre Vargas Schwarzbold. He is head of the Clinical Research Unit at the University Hospital of Santa Maria (Husm). According to Shcwarzbold, the operation of the new test will be similar to what is already happening at the university.

By drawing lots, part of the volunteers will receive the vaccine and another part a placebo. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and have not been infected with the coronavirus. Clover’s vaccine is also given in two doses. The expected interval, according to Anvisa is 22 days. Recruitment has not yet started, but the trend is that, in May, the participation of volunteers will begin.

Anvisa classifies the study as phase 2/3. The objective is to evaluate the efficacy, the ability to generate an immune response and the safety of the vaccine. In phase 3, vaccines are typically tested on thousands of people.

In all, around the world, there will be 22,000 volunteers. In addition to Brazil, the tests will be carried out in at least five more countries: South Africa, Belgium, China, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom.



