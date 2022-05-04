Vaccination in SC: second booster dose against Covid-19 is now recommended for elderly people aged 70 and over

Photo: Ricardo Wolffenbüttel / Secom

The Secretary of Health of Santa Catarina, following guidance from the Ministry of Health, recommends starting this Tuesday, the 3rd, the application of the second booster dose for elderly people aged 70 and over and for people over 60 who live in permanent institutions.

Municipalities in Santa Catarina that have doses available in stock can now start applying the second booster dose to these audiences. The orientation is that vaccination starts from the highest age group to the lowest, that is, starting with the elderly aged 79, 78 and so on.

Before that, the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was only indicated for elderly people aged 80 and over. To date, 28,305 seniors aged 80 years and over have received the dose.

The second booster dose should be given 4 months after the first booster dose. Vaccines used for the application of this dose can be Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen. According to the Ministry of Health, studies show that the application of another booster dose increases immunity by more than five times a week after application.

:: The Ministry’s guidance is available in Technical Note No. 28/2022

