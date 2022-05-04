Viola Davis in talks to star in spin-off for HBO Max

Amanda Waller could be the next DC Comics character to get a spin-off of her own. According to DEADLINE, Viola Davis is currently negotiating a role to star in a spinoff series Peacemaker and Suicide squad.

The foreign portal also states that the actress will be able to enter as an executive producer on the project, which is being thought to be an HBO Max original title. There is also information that Christal Henryin watchmenis already included in the title as producer and screenwriter. James Gunn is also involved as an executive producer.

In January, the filmmaker and director of Suicide squad revealed he was “connected to this universe”, working on a second spinoff series after the release of Peacemaker. According to him, the show would not be “as comical as Peacemaker“.

In Gunn’s universe to Suicide squadAmanda Waller is a senior civil servant and director of ARGUS who established the team of villains, wanting to assemble a team of expendable metahumans, used to perform covert operations against dangerous threats. Davis played the character in both the 2016 and 2021 film, as well as having a cameo in Peacemaker.

According to DEADLINE, HBO Max and Warner Bros. have not commented on anything.

