Vitor Pereira and Corinthians were notified by Conmebol after infractions in Libertadores

THE CONMEBOL released this Tuesday (3), a statement warning Corinthians and Victor Pereira for attitudes carried out in the confrontation against the always readyin La Paz, in the first round of the Liberators cup. In the dispute, Timão ended up defeated by 2 to 0. As highlighted by the entity, the Portuguese coach and, consequently, Corinthians, contradicted article 5.1.11.6 of the competitions manual of the CONMEBOL.

The article details that in case the athletes do not return from the break within the stipulated period, the club’s team and coach will be warned by a disciplinary committee. If the delay is repeated in another match of the competition, both will be fined fifty thousand dollars, about BRL 247 at the current quote. THE Corinthians it was still warned in two other articles of the manual.

According to information on the portal ‘My Timon, the other article refers to the arrival of the team in the city where the match will take place. The entity emphasizes that the Club must arrive at the place of the game at least 24 hours before, in the case of cities there are 2000 meters above the seathe visiting team can arrive up to six hours before departure.

THE Corinthians was notified in yet another item in the article, where one of the team members did not attend the meeting in the morning on the day of departure. The meeting was attended by a head of the press, a security officer, a representative from the medical part of the Club, a member of the technical area and a person responsible for administrative issues. The lack of one of these is cause for warning.