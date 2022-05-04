Xbox Game Pass Gets Trek to Yomi, Citizen Sleeper, and More in May

Microsoft announced, this Tuesday (03), the new batch of games that are coming in the first half of May 2022 to Xbox Game Pass. Check out the titles that are coming as of today:

Loot River (Cloud, PC and consoles) – Today;

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, PC and consoles) – May 5;

Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, PC and consoles) – May 5;

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, PC and consoles) – May 10;

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, PC and consoles) – May 10;

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, PC and consoles) – May 10;

NHL 22 (Consoles) EA Play – May 12;

It is worth remembering that Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Citizen Sleeper and Trek to Yomi are coming to the service on Day One, that is, right at launch.

On the other hand, Microsoft announced Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is one of the games that will leave Game Pass this month. The title, which is part of the package Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (together with vice city and GTA III), will no longer be playable after May 10.

Check out, below, the other games that will be removed from the service’s library on May 15:

Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Consoles and PC);

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC);

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Consoles and PC);

Steep (Cloud and Consoles);

The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Consoles and PC);

The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Consoles and PC).