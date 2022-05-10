10 Action and Adventure Movies You Need to Watch on NETFLIX

Are you an adrenaline fanatic? Then this list is for you. There are 10 Netflix movies you need to watch and your time in front of the screen will not be in vain. These are action and adventure movies. The films bring moving stories, with a lot of adrenaline, unexpected and surprising endings. For adrenaline junkies, we have 10 options here that promise to get your heart rate up and get you out of your comfort zone.

The Rhythm of Vengeance (2020), Reed Morano



The Rhythm of Vengeance

Seeking revenge, a woman plunges into the dark world of international espionage, devastated by the death of her family in a plane crash. Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively) is thirsty for revenge and so begins to assume multiple identities, plunging into territory she doesn’t know she’ll be able to get out of.

Silverton: Siege Closed (2022), Mandla Dube



Silverton: Closed Siege

Based on real events, South African production “Silverton: Closed Siege” features a trio of rebels in search of freedom, they find themselves on a collision course with the state after a botched sabotage mission, which escalates into a bank hostage standoff. This film is inspired by the real-life incident that sparked the global ‘Free Mandela’ movement and features Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus and Arnold Vosloo. The film takes place in the 1980s, where anti-apartheid demonstrations took place in South Africa.

Gemini Project (2019), Ang Lee



Gemini Project

Project Gimini stars Will Smith. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who has become a target of a mysterious agent, he doesn’t understand how he can predict his every move. The secret government agency has a mission, and for that it creates a younger and stronger clone of the recently retired sniper, for what? kill him.

The Book of Eli (2010), Albert Hughes, Allen Hughes



The book of Eli

The film The Book of Eli features a lonely man named Eli (Denzel Washington) who travels through devastated North America, in a time that takes place 30 years after the end of the last war. He desires tranquility and peace, but it is not quite like that, even more so when his mission is to guard humanity’s only hope. It’s been 30 years keeping with him the sacred text that promises to save the human race, already traumatized by the aftermath of the apocalypse, and for that he does whatever it takes to survive. The self-proclaimed despot Carnegie (Gary Oldman) is the only one who understands him in a city full of thieves. Eli catches Solara’s (Mila Kunis) attention, but Carnegie wants the object Eli protects and also retrieves Solara.

Furioza (2022), Cyprian T. Olencki



furious

Furioza is yet another action-adventure movie option with Mateusz Damiecki that has undergone a radical makeover in this film that Onet calls “a thrilling and intense cinematic experience”. The story revolves around organized crime and is full of twists. A police officer makes a rather bold and irrefutable proposal to her ex-boyfriend, either her brother goes to jail or he infiltrates a gang, a violent criminal organization.

6 Days (2017), Toa Fraser



6 days

Elected British Army forces prepare to storm Iran’s embassy at London’s Princes Gate in 1980 when negotiations with the terrorists reach an impasse. Many are taken hostage. The group of highly trained soldiers prepare for a hitherto unseen invasion.

Salt (2010), Phillip Noyce



salt

CIA agent Evelyn Salt becomes a fugitive when she is accused of being a Russian undercover spy. She uses every tactic she knows to try to prove her innocence. Played by Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie), to prove her innocence, she uses her skills to save her and her husband’s lives.

The Darkest Hour (2012), Kathryn Bigelow



The darkest hour

The Darkest Hour addresses the terrorist attacks of 9/11, in which Kathryn Bigelow directs this dramatization that portrays the search for Osama bin Laden. The date left the people of the United States on high alert, full of fears and worries about enemies. The film introduces Maya (Jessica Chastain), a CIA agent behind the greatest efforts to capture Laden. Therefore, she participates in the operation to capture and kill bin Laden.

Rise of the Black Swan (2021), Magnus Martens



Rise of the Black Swan

Rise of the Black Swan is a British military-themed film. The battle begins when, in the depths of the English Channel, mercenaries end up hijacking a bullet train bound for Paris, only on board is a member of the plainclothes special forces.

On the Edge of the Abyss (2012), Asger Leth



On the Edge of the Abyss

A fugitive ex-cop threatens to jump out of a window, and psychologist Lydia Mercer suspects there’s much more to the story. Nick Cassidy (Sam Worthington), is an ex-cop who is wanted by justice and ends up deciding to jump off a building in New York. The fact ends up leading the police to call a psychologist to prevent him from committing suicide. But in fact, the cop’s attitude goes beyond that, it’s also a revenge game against the guy who ended the life of the ex-cop, David Englander (Ed Harris).

