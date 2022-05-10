3 Natural Juices That Are Good for Diarrhea! See which one to take and improve your stomach

What will you know! Continues after advertising

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), May 10, 2022, by Janaina Pereira – The consumption of natural juices are excellent for health as they provide several benefits when consumed. Therefore, our body only gains when we incorporate the intake of these juices into our daily lives.

But, did you know that there are natural juices that are very indicated to contain diarrhea? So it is! If you want to know what they are then check here, in column Home and Recipes, the 3 best natural juices to fight diarrhea. Come on!

What causes diarrhea?

Well then, diarrhea is a very common problem and usually lasts between one to two days. But if the diarrhea continues for longer, the ideal is to seek medical advice. That’s because diarrhea can cause dehydration, which is a serious problem when it occurs in the elderly and children.

At first, diarrhea can be caused by: bacterial infection, viral infection, food intolerance, parasites, intestinal diseases, drug reactions, intestinal disorders, among other causes. However, it is possible to control diarrhea with natural juices.

Benefits of natural juices

Natural juices are very important for the human body, as they provide the necessary energy for everyday life, not to mention the valuable nutrients that exist. Depending on the fruit, the benefits are diverse.

Below, we list some of the benefits provided by natural juices:

Lowering blood pressure;

Improved physical performance;

Provides better quality sleep;

Improves bowel function;

Aids in digestion;

Eliminates toxins that accumulate in the body;

Strengthens the immune system; and

It generates more energy in everyday life.

Natural juices to control diarrhea

Well then! There are three excellent natural juices to combat diarrhea, and below we will list the juices and their recipes for you.

1. Guava juice

In a blender, place two chopped and peeled guavas. Add 200 to 300 ml of water. Then beat until it becomes a homogeneous liquid. Finally, sweeten to taste.

2. Apple juice

In a blender, place two apples without seeds and skin, as well as add 200 ml of water. Sweeten to taste. There are people who like to sweeten it with honey and it is delicious.

It is also possible, instead of adding water, to add coconut water.

Coconut water helps the body and prevent dehydration.

3. Lemon juice

To make this juice, you need a large Tahiti lemon and 350 ml of water. Blend everything in a blender and sweeten to taste.

Now you know the benefits of natural juices and which ones are indicated to contain diarrhea. What are you waiting for to add juice consumption to your daily life?

