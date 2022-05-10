7 Netflix movies similar to Opposites Always Attract

Opposites Always Attract stars Omar Sy – star of the popular series Lupine – as Ousmane Diakite, a fun-loving police officer who, along with a longtime colleague, ends up uncovering a sinister criminal conspiracy. Anyone who has already checked out the plot of the French film wants to know: what to watch next on Netflix?

In addition to Omar Sy, the main cast of Opposites Always Attract features Laurent Lafitte as François Monge, Ousmane’s colleague. In fact, the film is a sequel to the 2012 action-comedy Opposites Attract.

“Reunited after a decade, two very different police officers investigate a murder in a divided city that is the scene of a grand conspiracy,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

We have listed below 7 movies similar to Opposites Always Attract for you to watch on Netflix; check out.

Confrontation Zone

The Danish film Confrontation Zone bets on a realistic plot full of twists. The film does a great job of combining intense action sequences with a sensitive approach to important social issues. In its original release, the feature also appeared in the Top 10 of Netflix.

In Zona de Confronto, two police officers end up trapped in a cultural confrontation incited by the violence of the police themselves. During a routine patrol, protagonists Jens and Mike find themselves trapped in an angry neighborhood – and embark on a mind-bending quest for survival.

Samba

If you liked Os Opposites Semper Se Atraem for the excellent performance of Omar Sy as the protagonist Ousmane, Samba is a great option to watch next. Originally released in 2014, the film has a very different feel to the new Netflix action comedy.

In Samba, a stressed executive and an ambitious immigrant form an unexpected connection. After living an extraordinary bond, the duo does everything to prevent the deportation of the titular protagonist. In addition to Omar Sy, the French drama has Charlotte Gainsbourg and Tahar Rahim in its cast.

plague goats

Just like Opposites Always Attract, Goats of the Plague follows the story of two hilarious police officers who get involved in an unusual investigation. But in the Brazilian film, the duo’s mission is to find Celestina – a little lost goat who is the main protagonist.

Investigating the goat’s whereabouts, the protagonists Trindade and Bruceuilis end up coming across dangerous bandits. The plot raises the question: will it give goat? The fun Cabras da Peste has Matheus Nachtergaele and Edmilson Filho in the main roles. Letícia Lima, Leandro Ramos and Juliano Cazarré are also in the cast.

alone in paris

The French film Alone in Paris mixes comedy and action in an unpredictable and fun story. In the plot, police officer Gervais does everything he can to catch a thief who repeatedly deceives him. Will the clumsy detective be able to arrest his greatest enemy?

To check this answer, Netflix subscribers should watch the plot of Alone in Paris. In its original release, the film garnered great praise from the specialized critics. The cast of Alone in Paris is led by Éric Judor and Ramzy Bedia, with the participation of Benoit Magimel.

Double change

Like Opposites Always Attract, Double Change mixes comedy and buddy cop action. In other words: its protagonist duo lives the greatest adventures and confusions. Originally released in 2020, the feature won the hearts of the public and divided the opinion of specialized critics.

In Double Change, Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, and aspiring wrestler Hawk team up to investigate a conspiracy linked to the deaths of two Boston cops. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke. Rapper Post Malone makes a cameo.

On fire

The American drama On Fire, originally released in 2015, also features a great performance by Omar Sy. The film tells the story of a chef who, after destroying his career with arrogance and recklessness, returns to London to try to redeem himself and regain his prestige.

Catching Fire stars Bradley Cooper as boss Adam Jones. Omar Sy joins the cast of the long as Michel, a former friend of Adam’s who returns to settle accounts with the protagonist. The drama also stars Emma Thompson, Sienna Miller, Uma Thurman, Lily James and Jamie Dornan.

Zeroing Life

With Adam Sandler in the lead role, Zeroing in on Life is one of the most popular action comedies on Netflix. In the film, a bank manager’s life is turned upside down when an old friend fakes their deaths and they decide to start all over again. From there, the film follows the surprising adventures of the duo.

In Zero Life, David Spade plays bank manager Charlie. Adam Sandler, in turn, plays Max, who is responsible for the disappearance of the duo. The cast of Zero Life also includes Paula Patton, Kathryn Hahn, Nick Swardson, Matt Walsh, Renée Taylor, Sean Astin and Natasha Leggero.