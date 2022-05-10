8 short girl names with a “G” to escape the commonplace

Confirmation has come and the family will be presented with a baby girl! We know it’s impossible to plan every little bit of the little one’s life, but future parents can already start thinking about what they want to inspire for her walk – who knows if she’s strong and fearless or carrying unique wisdom?

If the goal out there is for the little girl to be admired by a singular personalityour suggestion is that the task starts by choosing a nomenclature that is very different from the traditional ones we are already used to.

Below we have collected eight beautiful ideas for beautiful, but not very obvious, names that still follow the trend of short nomenclatures. Before we start with the list, one more detail: here, only the options that begin with the letter “G”after all, she is beautiful and quite unique – just like the little girl the family is waiting for.

gal

Short and versatile, this name recalls powerful and unique women, such as singer Gal Costa and Wonder Woman interpreter, Gal Gadot. And did you know that he has many possibilities of origin? It can be seen as a diminutive of “girl” – “girl”, in English – or in its Israeli unisex version, representing the word “wave”. Perfect for parents who love the sea!

Gia

Following the trend of cute nicknames that deserve a name of their own, Gia comes from the Italian name Giovanna. Perfect to honor the family’s roots, the nomenclature carries the meaning “gift of God”.

grace

A sweet little girl will be accompanied by the nomenclature Grace. As the spelling itself already denounces, the name is a variation of the word “grace”, an attribute that can be related to “divine gift” or even “kindness” – perfect for religious families or not.

Ginny

As a diminutive of the Latin name Regina, this delicate nomenclature gains the symbology of “queen”. Already used to refer to Georgina, of Greek origin, the name gains the meaning of “farmer”. Uniting her roots, Gina is a name that brings strength to honor the baby girl!

Greta

Greta is a very original option and has a striking sound without ceasing to be charming. She still carries “pearl” as a symbol, being a diminutive of the Greek name Margarida – which is also another very unique and beautiful choice.

Glory

Are you looking for very literal nomenclatures to gift the baby girl? You can bet on Glory! The name represents exactly “honor” and can still conquer a religious symbology – if it makes sense for the family.

Gita

Generosity, affection and everything that comes with the idea of ​​kindness will go hand in hand with little Gita. The nomenclature has its roots in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language, and means “she who is good”.

Gaia

Couldn’t miss an option inspired by the beautiful nomenclatures of mythological characters, right? Gaia was the personification of Earth in Greek myths and still carries the beautiful representation of happiness and rejoicing.

