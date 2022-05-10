After the increase, the diesel lag drops to 10%; gasoline is at 17%

After the 8.86% readjustment in diesel, applied by Petrobras this Tuesday (10), the fuel lag reached 10% in relation to the international market – Import Parity Price (PPI) -, according to the Association Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom).

The diesel oil lag was 17% last Monday (9).

The average selling price of diesel from Petrobras to distributors went from R$4.51 to R$4.91 per liter.

+ Petrobras increases the price of diesel, but maintains gasoline and LPG

+ Gasoline: Petrobras expects ‘stabilization’ of the lag for readjustment

+ Gasoline price reaches almost R$9; check where it is more expensive

Petrobras explained that the global balance of diesel is impacted by a reduction in supply compared to demand. “Global inventories are low and below five-year seasonal lows in key supply regions.”

The state-owned company, however, maintained the prices of gasoline and LPG.

According to Abicom, the lag in the price of gasoline is 17%.

