America-MG X CSA – Superesportes

39

1 time CSA plays in defense and America no longer presses.

38

1 time Lucas Marques receives a pass with the ball on the right wing, dominates playing in front and leaves with the ball and all. Pitch.

37

1 time The Coelho fan celebrates in the stands.

36

1 time Dalberto launched on the right end, calls the table with Osvaldo in the back, but the return comes out short. Marlon Court.

34

1 time CSA can’t keep the ball and has a hard time getting out of the defensive field.

33

1 time IN THE VALLEY! Felipe Azevedo launched by Cceres on the left of the area, fixes his head to the middle and the referee misses Conti on Lucas Marques outside the play.

32

1 time Bruno Mezenga returns to the defensive field in the middle and hits Valoura from behind. card.

31

1 time Dalberto pulls Marlon before the ball arrives on the right of the attack and the flag takes a free-kick.

30

1 time Osvaldo crosses from the bottom left wing and Conti hits the base of the shot.

29

1 time America will guarantee a spot in the round of 16.

28

1 time Dalberto receives from Lucas Marques on the right wing, crosses on the underside and leaves the Minas defense clean.

27

1 time J de po visiting goalkeeper.

26

1 time Carn falls into the area and receives medical attention.

25

1 time uh! Felipe Augusto receives from Giva inside the box on the left, takes it with the left-hander and kicks in the cross. The ball comes out right.

24

1 time Werley intercepts a short pass at the entrance of the area on the left of the defense and recovers for CSA.

23

1 time America has more possession of the ball and controls the game with a certain tranquility.

22

1 time ALMOST THE SECOND! Gustavinho receives from Ramrez in the tip of the area on the right, cuts with his left-hander inside and hits from below. Marcelo Carn claps on the footer.

21

1 time Dalberto faces a double mark on the way down the right end of the attack and ends up being controlled by Marlon.

20

1 time Felipe Azevedo invests in the individual play through the left wing, Ernandes do boat and cuts.

19

1 time Valoura takes a corner from the right to the middle of the area and Werley goes up with his head to take it out.

18

1 time Cceres receives Gustavinho inside the area on the right, tries to cross low and Werley cuts.

17

1 time Works the ball with short passes the Rabbit in the offensive frame.

16

1 time Lucas Kal tries to reverse the game from the midfield to the right of the attack, hits crookedly and sends it on the side.

15

1 time Juninho Valoura hits the frontal free-kick with his right hand, it catches the barrier and leaves.

14

1 time It is worth remembering that at this stage of the Copa do Brasil we do not have VAR.

13

1 time DANGEROUS MISSING! Douglas Nascimento arrives with the sole of his boot on Felipe Azevedo’s shin at the entrance of the area and receives a yellow card. It was up to red!

12

1 time America works the ball patiently.

11

1 time UUHH! Felipe Augusto tries a strong kick with his left-hander from outside the area and scares goalkeeper Jailson.

10

1 time Now the CSA needs a 4×1 to take the decision to penalties.

9

1 time Stretched pass to Dalberto on the right side of the attack, but the ball bounces and runs too much. Pitch.

8

1 time Gabriel tries the pass dug in the middle of the attack, but Iago Maidana anticipates and cuts his head.

7

1 time Another foul on Marlon on the left side of the defensive field.

6

1 time Lucas Marques takes a free-kick from the right wing to the middle of the area, Jailson comes out with a punch and cuts.

5

1 time America has never lost to CSA in history; only four games and only triumphs for the Minas Gerais team.

4

1 time Aggregate score: America 4×0 CSA.

3

1 time GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Good exchange of passes from Coelho’s offensive through the attack’s right midfielder, Indio Ramrez moves left-handed at the entrance of the area and kicks hard with a left-hander. The ball deflects in the defense and enters the angle of Marcelo Carn.

3

1 time GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!

3

1 time Maidana launches from defense to attack, Lucas Marques heads back and leaves with Carn.

two

1 time Dalberto presses the mark on the right of the attack, dribbled by Marlon and commits a foul.

1

1 time America all in green and black, CSA all in white.

0

1 time Roll the ball at Independence!

0

1 time National Anthem performed.

0

1 time Teams on the lawn.

0

1 time The clashes of the round of 16 will be known through a draw without locks, that is, any game will be possible between the classified.

0

1 time Teams back to the locker room after warming up on the pitch.

0

1 time CSA cast by Mozart: Marcelo Carn; Lucas Marques, Werley, Douglas Nascimento and Ernandes; Giva Santos, Gabriel and Felipe Augusto; Osvaldo, Dalberto and Bruno Mezenga.

0

1 time America defined by Vagner Mancini: Jailson; Cceres, Iago Maidana, Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho Valora and Indio Ramrez; Felipe Azevedo, Gustavinho and Henrique Almeida.

0

1 time America is currently 4th in Serie A. CSA is 15th in Serie B.

0

1 time The referee of the match will be Rafael Traci, from Santa Catarina.

0

1 time Coelho can even lose by two goals difference that guarantees a place in the round of 16. The classification is worth R$ 3 million to the coffers of the winning team.

0

1 time In the first leg, America beat CSA 3-0 on King Pel.

0

1 time Mild temperature night in Belo Horizonte: 21C right now.