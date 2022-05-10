America-MG X CSA – Superesportes
39
1 time
CSA plays in defense and America no longer presses.
38
1 time
Lucas Marques receives a pass with the ball on the right wing, dominates playing in front and leaves with the ball and all. Pitch.
37
1 time
The Coelho fan celebrates in the stands.
36
1 time
Dalberto launched on the right end, calls the table with Osvaldo in the back, but the return comes out short. Marlon Court.
34
1 time
CSA can’t keep the ball and has a hard time getting out of the defensive field.
33
1 time
IN THE VALLEY! Felipe Azevedo launched by Cceres on the left of the area, fixes his head to the middle and the referee misses Conti on Lucas Marques outside the play.
32
1 time
Bruno Mezenga returns to the defensive field in the middle and hits Valoura from behind. card.
31
1 time
Dalberto pulls Marlon before the ball arrives on the right of the attack and the flag takes a free-kick.
30
1 time
Osvaldo crosses from the bottom left wing and Conti hits the base of the shot.
29
1 time
America will guarantee a spot in the round of 16.
28
1 time
Dalberto receives from Lucas Marques on the right wing, crosses on the underside and leaves the Minas defense clean.
27
1 time
J de po visiting goalkeeper.
26
1 time
Carn falls into the area and receives medical attention.
25
1 time
uh! Felipe Augusto receives from Giva inside the box on the left, takes it with the left-hander and kicks in the cross. The ball comes out right.
24
1 time
Werley intercepts a short pass at the entrance of the area on the left of the defense and recovers for CSA.
23
1 time
America has more possession of the ball and controls the game with a certain tranquility.
22
1 time
ALMOST THE SECOND! Gustavinho receives from Ramrez in the tip of the area on the right, cuts with his left-hander inside and hits from below. Marcelo Carn claps on the footer.
21
1 time
Dalberto faces a double mark on the way down the right end of the attack and ends up being controlled by Marlon.
20
1 time
Felipe Azevedo invests in the individual play through the left wing, Ernandes do boat and cuts.
19
1 time
Valoura takes a corner from the right to the middle of the area and Werley goes up with his head to take it out.
18
1 time
Cceres receives Gustavinho inside the area on the right, tries to cross low and Werley cuts.
17
1 time
Works the ball with short passes the Rabbit in the offensive frame.
16
1 time
Lucas Kal tries to reverse the game from the midfield to the right of the attack, hits crookedly and sends it on the side.
15
1 time
Juninho Valoura hits the frontal free-kick with his right hand, it catches the barrier and leaves.
14
1 time
It is worth remembering that at this stage of the Copa do Brasil we do not have VAR.
13
1 time
DANGEROUS MISSING! Douglas Nascimento arrives with the sole of his boot on Felipe Azevedo’s shin at the entrance of the area and receives a yellow card. It was up to red!
12
1 time
America works the ball patiently.
11
1 time
UUHH! Felipe Augusto tries a strong kick with his left-hander from outside the area and scares goalkeeper Jailson.
10
1 time
Now the CSA needs a 4×1 to take the decision to penalties.
9
1 time
Stretched pass to Dalberto on the right side of the attack, but the ball bounces and runs too much. Pitch.
8
1 time
Gabriel tries the pass dug in the middle of the attack, but Iago Maidana anticipates and cuts his head.
7
1 time
Another foul on Marlon on the left side of the defensive field.
6
1 time
Lucas Marques takes a free-kick from the right wing to the middle of the area, Jailson comes out with a punch and cuts.
5
1 time
America has never lost to CSA in history; only four games and only triumphs for the Minas Gerais team.
4
1 time
Aggregate score: America 4×0 CSA.
3
1 time
GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Good exchange of passes from Coelho’s offensive through the attack’s right midfielder, Indio Ramrez moves left-handed at the entrance of the area and kicks hard with a left-hander. The ball deflects in the defense and enters the angle of Marcelo Carn.
3
1 time
GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!
3
1 time
Maidana launches from defense to attack, Lucas Marques heads back and leaves with Carn.
two
1 time
Dalberto presses the mark on the right of the attack, dribbled by Marlon and commits a foul.
1
1 time
America all in green and black, CSA all in white.
0
1 time
Roll the ball at Independence!
0
1 time
National Anthem performed.
0
1 time
Teams on the lawn.
0
1 time
The clashes of the round of 16 will be known through a draw without locks, that is, any game will be possible between the classified.
0
1 time
Teams back to the locker room after warming up on the pitch.
0
1 time
CSA cast by Mozart: Marcelo Carn; Lucas Marques, Werley, Douglas Nascimento and Ernandes; Giva Santos, Gabriel and Felipe Augusto; Osvaldo, Dalberto and Bruno Mezenga.
0
1 time
America defined by Vagner Mancini: Jailson; Cceres, Iago Maidana, Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho Valora and Indio Ramrez; Felipe Azevedo, Gustavinho and Henrique Almeida.
0
1 time
America is currently 4th in Serie A. CSA is 15th in Serie B.
0
1 time
The referee of the match will be Rafael Traci, from Santa Catarina.
0
1 time
Coelho can even lose by two goals difference that guarantees a place in the round of 16. The classification is worth R$ 3 million to the coffers of the winning team.
0
1 time
In the first leg, America beat CSA 3-0 on King Pel.
0
1 time
Mild temperature night in Belo Horizonte: 21C right now.
0
1 time
Goodnight! From 19 pm, the ball rolls to Amrica-MG and CSA for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil 2022, return game.