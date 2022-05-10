Sports

America-MG X CSA – Superesportes

  • 39
    1 time

    CSA plays in defense and America no longer presses.

  • 38
    1 time

    Lucas Marques receives a pass with the ball on the right wing, dominates playing in front and leaves with the ball and all. Pitch.

  • 37
    1 time

    The Coelho fan celebrates in the stands.

  • 36
    1 time

    Dalberto launched on the right end, calls the table with Osvaldo in the back, but the return comes out short. Marlon Court.

  • 34
    1 time

    CSA can’t keep the ball and has a hard time getting out of the defensive field.

  • 33
    1 time

    IN THE VALLEY! Felipe Azevedo launched by Cceres on the left of the area, fixes his head to the middle and the referee misses Conti on Lucas Marques outside the play.

  • 32
    1 time

    Bruno Mezenga returns to the defensive field in the middle and hits Valoura from behind. card.

  • 31
    1 time

    Dalberto pulls Marlon before the ball arrives on the right of the attack and the flag takes a free-kick.

  • 30
    1 time

    Osvaldo crosses from the bottom left wing and Conti hits the base of the shot.

  • 29
    1 time

    America will guarantee a spot in the round of 16.

  • 28
    1 time

    Dalberto receives from Lucas Marques on the right wing, crosses on the underside and leaves the Minas defense clean.

  • 27
    1 time

    J de po visiting goalkeeper.

  • 26
    1 time

    Carn falls into the area and receives medical attention.

  • 25
    1 time

    uh! Felipe Augusto receives from Giva inside the box on the left, takes it with the left-hander and kicks in the cross. The ball comes out right.

  • 24
    1 time

    Werley intercepts a short pass at the entrance of the area on the left of the defense and recovers for CSA.

  • 23
    1 time

    America has more possession of the ball and controls the game with a certain tranquility.

  • 22
    1 time

    ALMOST THE SECOND! Gustavinho receives from Ramrez in the tip of the area on the right, cuts with his left-hander inside and hits from below. Marcelo Carn claps on the footer.

  • 21
    1 time

    Dalberto faces a double mark on the way down the right end of the attack and ends up being controlled by Marlon.

  • 20
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo invests in the individual play through the left wing, Ernandes do boat and cuts.

  • 19
    1 time

    Valoura takes a corner from the right to the middle of the area and Werley goes up with his head to take it out.

  • 18
    1 time

    Cceres receives Gustavinho inside the area on the right, tries to cross low and Werley cuts.

  • 17
    1 time

    Works the ball with short passes the Rabbit in the offensive frame.

  • 16
    1 time

    Lucas Kal tries to reverse the game from the midfield to the right of the attack, hits crookedly and sends it on the side.

  • 15
    1 time

    Juninho Valoura hits the frontal free-kick with his right hand, it catches the barrier and leaves.

  • 14
    1 time

    It is worth remembering that at this stage of the Copa do Brasil we do not have VAR.

  • 13
    1 time

    DANGEROUS MISSING! Douglas Nascimento arrives with the sole of his boot on Felipe Azevedo’s shin at the entrance of the area and receives a yellow card. It was up to red!

  • 12
    1 time

    America works the ball patiently.

  • 11
    1 time

    UUHH! Felipe Augusto tries a strong kick with his left-hander from outside the area and scares goalkeeper Jailson.

  • 10
    1 time

    Now the CSA needs a 4×1 to take the decision to penalties.

  • 9
    1 time

    Stretched pass to Dalberto on the right side of the attack, but the ball bounces and runs too much. Pitch.

  • 8
    1 time

    Gabriel tries the pass dug in the middle of the attack, but Iago Maidana anticipates and cuts his head.

  • 7
    1 time

    Another foul on Marlon on the left side of the defensive field.

  • 6
    1 time

    Lucas Marques takes a free-kick from the right wing to the middle of the area, Jailson comes out with a punch and cuts.

  • 5
    1 time

    America has never lost to CSA in history; only four games and only triumphs for the Minas Gerais team.

  • 4
    1 time

    Aggregate score: America 4×0 CSA.

  • 3
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Good exchange of passes from Coelho’s offensive through the attack’s right midfielder, Indio Ramrez moves left-handed at the entrance of the area and kicks hard with a left-hander. The ball deflects in the defense and enters the angle of Marcelo Carn.

  • 3
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!

  • 3
    1 time

    Maidana launches from defense to attack, Lucas Marques heads back and leaves with Carn.

  • two
    1 time

    Dalberto presses the mark on the right of the attack, dribbled by Marlon and commits a foul.

  • 1
    1 time

    America all in green and black, CSA all in white.

  • 0
    1 time

    Roll the ball at Independence!

  • 0
    1 time

    National Anthem performed.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    The clashes of the round of 16 will be known through a draw without locks, that is, any game will be possible between the classified.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams back to the locker room after warming up on the pitch.

  • 0
    1 time

    CSA cast by Mozart: Marcelo Carn; Lucas Marques, Werley, Douglas Nascimento and Ernandes; Giva Santos, Gabriel and Felipe Augusto; Osvaldo, Dalberto and Bruno Mezenga.

  • 0
    1 time

    America defined by Vagner Mancini: Jailson; Cceres, Iago Maidana, Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho Valora and Indio Ramrez; Felipe Azevedo, Gustavinho and Henrique Almeida.

  • 0
    1 time

    America is currently 4th in Serie A. CSA is 15th in Serie B.

  • 0
    1 time

    The referee of the match will be Rafael Traci, from Santa Catarina.

  • 0
    1 time

    Coelho can even lose by two goals difference that guarantees a place in the round of 16. The classification is worth R$ 3 million to the coffers of the winning team.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the first leg, America beat CSA 3-0 on King Pel.

  • 0
    1 time

    Mild temperature night in Belo Horizonte: 21C right now.

  • 0
    1 time

    Goodnight! From 19 pm, the ball rolls to Amrica-MG and CSA for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil 2022, return game.

