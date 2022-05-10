Anti-drug prosecutor shot and killed in Colombia – News

Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, dedicated to investigating major cases of organized crime, drug trafficking and money laundering in South America, was attacked and died in Colombia this Tuesday (10).

Pecci was shot three times and, according to local newspaper ABC, was spending his honeymoon in Cartagena, a tourist city on the Colombian coast. His wife was not injured in the attack.





The prosecutor is responsible for cases of repercussion, such as the death of a journalist in Mato Grosso do Sul, in addition to the detention of former player Ronaldinho Gaucho in Paraguay, for carrying false documents.

He was also assigned to investigate the murder of the daughter of the governor of Amamba, Paraguay, and three others in Pedro Juan Caballero, on the border with Brazil.

His main case under investigation was the operation “The Ultranza Py”, the biggest anti-money laundering in Paraguay, which began at the end of 2019, in cooperation with agencies from the United States, the European Union and Uruguay.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez repudiated Pecci’s assassination. “The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia leaves the entire Paraguayan nation in mourning,” the Paraguayan leader wrote on Twitter.

“We strongly condemn this tragic act and redouble our commitment to the fight against organized crime,” he added.