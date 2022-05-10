Apple announces plans to discontinue iPod Rolling Stone

After 21 years in the market, Apple announced this Tuesday, 10, that it is officially discontinuing the iPod

THE iPod became a great success by innovating in the way of listening to music — and, with that, it became one of the most successful products of the company at the time.

In the following years, the apple launched the mini, The Nano, The iPod Shuffle it’s the iPod Touch — the latter was the only model still sold by apple, as others had previously been discontinued. Therefore, the device will remain available for purchase while supplies last.

“Since its introduction more than 20 years ago, the iPod has captivated users around the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go. Today, the experience of taking one’s own music library to the world has been integrated into the entire product line of Apple, of iPhone and Apple Watch to the iPad and Mac, along with access to over 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists available via Apple Music,” said Greg Joswiakvice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, in a press release.

