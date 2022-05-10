Apple retires iPod after 20 years; remember the player’s story | Technology

Apple will retire for good the iPod , its famous audio and video player. The manufacturer announced on Tuesday (10) that the device will only be available until stocks run out.

20 years ago, when the iPod was launched, it represented a big change in the way people listened to music, but it hasn’t had the same appeal since the popularization of smartphones and music streaming. According to Apple, the best way to listen to music now is through the iPhone, launched in 2007, which integrated the experience of its predecessor.

The latest version of the iPod, which will be discontinued, was released in 2019. It has a touch screen and supports the App Store and FaceTime and Messages apps. These services run over a Wi-Fi connection.

The 7th generation of iPod touch has a 4-inch screen – in the original, there were 2. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple’s most advanced today, has a 6.7-inch screen.

What are the iPod models?

In 20 years, the Apple device had several models, some of which were intended to store more music and others, to be more compact. The device had five main versions:

2 of 4 iPods had five lines: classic, nano, shuffle, mini and touch — Photo: Christine Sandu/Unsplash iPod had five lines: classic, nano, shuffle, mini and touch — Photo: Christine Sandu/Unsplash

iPod classic: the best-known model received six generations and even had 160 GB of storage in the latest version, released in 2007;

the best-known model received six generations and even had 160 GB of storage in the latest version, released in 2007; iPod mini: launched as an even more compact version, it had two generations, the last being introduced in 2005;

launched as an even more compact version, it had two generations, the last being introduced in 2005; iPod nano: the device replaced the “mini” version, had seven generations and the latest version, launched in 2012, has a 2.5-inch screen and 16 GB of storage;

the device replaced the “mini” version, had seven generations and the latest version, launched in 2012, has a 2.5-inch screen and 16 GB of storage; iPod shuffle: the line had four generations, was the only one without a screen and, as the name implies, played songs in random mode;

the line had four generations, was the only one without a screen and, as the name implies, played songs in random mode; iPod touch: the line launched in 2007 was the first with a touch screen, eliminating the need for the circular button.

What were the first iPods like?

The first generation iPod started the design with a small screen and a circular button.which would become the brand name of the “classic” line from 2007.

The model released in 2001 had two storage options: 5GB and 10GB. To get an idea, the latest version of the player reaches 256 GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 1TB version – equivalent to 200 times what was available on the base model of the first iPod.

Initially, iPod users needed to have a Mac, Apple’s computer, to import music through iTunes, the music file manager created by the company in January 2001.

3 of 4 iPod (2nd generation) kept a look very similar to the original model — Photo: Cartoons Plural/Unsplash iPod (2nd generation) maintained a look very similar to the original model — Photo: Cartoons Plural/Unsplash

The option to import music through Windows only appeared in the second generation, through an alternative program called Musicmatch. Support was established in the third generation, from 2003, when iTunes gained a version for the system from Microsoft.

Also in 2003, users gained the option to include songs on their iPod by purchasing them from the iTunes Store, Apple’s online store where each track cost US$0.99. The service was launched in Brazil only in 2011.

Which iPhone to buy? 11, 12 or 13?

g1 tests wireless headphone models

If today the standard is to use a streaming service to listen to as many songs as you want, at the time, iTunes represented a great advance for users: from it, it became possible to buy only one song, not an artist’s entire CD.

In the fourth generation, from 2004, the iPod gained a color screen and a new control button. At that time, the storage space reached 60 GB. In the next edition, in 2007, the device started to support videos, increased the screen and reached 80 GB of storage.

The sixth generation was the one that adopted the term “classic”: the model had an aluminum finish and had 80 GB, 120 GB and 160 GB versions. It was the last in this category and, in the following years, the iPod came to have only the “nano”, “shuffle” and “touch” versions.