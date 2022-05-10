Batman was also taken to the city of Matrix made in Unreal Engine 5

The bat got better than the man of steel and the webhead

The first taste of what the Unreal Engine 5, Epic’s new graphics engine, is capable of doing, was with the tech demo The Matrix Awakens and its realistic big city. After the official launch, the city became available for testing and the developers have been experimenting placing heroes like Super-Man, Spider-Man, and now Batman.

Among the three demos of the city of Matrix with the heroes, without a doubt the one with Batman would be ideal for a game. The demo features tackleable enemies, combat moves with kicks and punches, stealth finishing, and even the bat’s cape has interesting physics, despite going through the hero’s body at times.

Batman has his own health bar, and it is possible to level up by defeating enemies, increasing Bruce Wayne’s health. Each enemy also has its health, its movements and reactions. Of course, none of this compares to what Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Games brought with the Batman Arkham franchise, especially Arkham City.

However, there is no denying that the project is quite interesting and, unlike Spider-Man with his “bugged” web around the city, and Superman does not fit very well into the scenario, Batman in the city of Matrix, with the necessary modifications, had a better result, particularly speaking.

JSFILMZ, as it is called, has a basic course on Unreal Engine 5. On his channel, the artist also presents other experiments with Unreal Engine 5, such as Final Fantasy 8 (despite being just Squall in an oasis in the desert), and Tomb Raider, as well as several tutorials and examples of what you can do with the engine. He even created avatars of himself, with very convincing lip sync.

We’ve seen some very interesting creations by various artists with Unreal Engine 5. Even if the demos presented so far are surprising, like this one from a train station, imagine what the big studios are capable of. CD Projekt Red has already announced a game The Witcher with UE5, in addition to the Coalition that is working on a new Gears of War also with the engine. The list of games that will come out with Epic’s new graphics engine continues to grow.

Check out the games being developed in Unreal Engine 5 so far

Some of them still don’t have revealed content



