Bitcoin loses half its value in 6 months: are we living in a ‘cryptowinter’?

  • Cecilia Barria
  • From BBC News World

Bitcoin price has nearly halved since its November peak

When things are going well, investors like risk. But when the global economy is going through a tough time, as it is now, big business prefers to take refuge in safer investments.

Thus, in the current scenario, of great risk aversion in the face of so many uncertainties in the economy, cryptocurrencies are the first to lose their value precisely because they have high volatility.

More and more experts are warning that the world is on the brink of a “cryptowinter”, a concept used among investors to refer to a sustained drop in the price of digital currencies.

Since the beginning of this year, many analysts have been warning of this risk on the horizon.

