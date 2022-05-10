Blonde: Pedro Almodóvar says the film about Marilyn Monroe is “stupendous”

In a column for the Spanish newspaper The Diarydirector Pedro Almodóvar featured in Andrew Dominik’s new film (The Murder of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford), “blonde“, about Norma Jeane Mortenson’s transformation into the famous Marilyn Monroe, as “stupendous“, adding that Ana de Armas plays the role of the movie star in a “frighteningly real”.

“I must be one of the few who have seen Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s stupendous film, where Ana de Armas plays Marilyn in a frighteningly real way“, wrote the filmmaker. “I recorded a sequence (if it doesn’t disappear from the final montage) of the harassment, something else, I would say, that she suffered from President JFK [John Fitzgerald Kennedy]. The sequence is explicit enough to feel Marilyn’s own revulsion at this point. The film closely follows the romance [escrito] by the great writer Joyce Carol Oates, where Norma Jean Baker is discussed more than her work, that is, Marilyn Monroe. Norma Jean fought all her life to make men around the world understand that Marilyn was the result of her extraordinary work as an actress. Shortly after, when Norma Jean was already a zombie, she was invited to sing the famous whispered Happy Birthday, Mr. President I can imagine how poor Marilyn could have felt when faced with the patriotic duty of singing happy birthday to the same man who had abused her (I always refer to what I saw in the film) dressed in a costume/second skin that from that moment on became a legend“.

Remember that “blonde” is a Netflix film and that, in addition to Ana de Armas, the film also has Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, two of Monroe’s husbands.