Botafogo closes the renovation of Kanu until 2025

It’s decided: Kanu stays in Botafogo. The player’s club and staff reached an agreement this Tuesday and the defender will sign the renewal of the contract, which would end at the end of this year, until December 2025. The bond had the endorsement of John Textor and the player will sign it. in the next few days, but is in agreement with the terms.

+ Botafogo: Kanu worked in three periods and changed his diet to be able to play against Flamengo



Kanu had reached a conclusion on salary values ​​with Botafogo just last week. The happy ending of the contract, as usual, depended on the American’s “ok”. The official announcement should happen in the next few days.

The defender will receive a salary increase and will have the termination penalty for abroad increased. The shirt 3 was in negotiations with the club since the beginning of the year. Internally, the defender is considered an important part of the process. Both parties had an interest in maintaining the bond.

Kanu’s new fine is 15 million euros (R$81.2 million, at current exchange rates) for the foreign market and 10 million euros (R$54 million) for the domestic market. It is worth remembering that Alvinegro refused offers from Corinthians and São Paulo for the athlete in the past.

John Textor likes Kanu and played an important part in the negotiation. The executive turned down an offer from a European club for the player at the end of the last European window because he was confident it would convince him to renew his contract.

Kanu has made 17 appearances and scored four goals for Glorioso this season.