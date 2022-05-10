Bronx’s Charles Asks to Fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on Same Night to Break Records | combat
Charles do Bronx has been piling up records and victories in his career at Ultimate. The Brazilian submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round, at UFC 274, in Phoenix, last Saturday. Because he didn’t make weight, the lightweight belt (up to 70.3kg) is vacant, with Charles in the first position of the ranking. Dana White, president of the company, guaranteed a title fight for the fighter who has been asking for opponents since post-fight. In his social networks, the Brazilian admitted wanting to break records and face two fighters on the same night. In the post, he asks to face Conor McGregor and still believes he can beat Nate Diaz in the sequel.
Charles from the Bronx asked to face Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night – Photo: Getty Images
– Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one… Fight twice in the same night. I can knock out Conor and make Diaz give up. What do you think Dana White?
The Irishman did not miss the opportunity to respond and provoke the Brazilians. “The Notorious” was in the post and snarled in an aggressive tone.
– Shut up you bum and go back to your favela and pay your share.
