Capital has only one neighborhood without dengue fever – Capital

Map released by the Health Department indicates that 7 neighborhoods have a “very high” record of notifications

Seven of the 74 mapped districts of Campo Grande have registered a “very high” number of notifications of dengue cases, according to Sesau (Municipal Health Department). The neighborhoods Nova Lima, Novos Estados, Cruzeiro, Noroeste, Tiradentes, Maria Aparecida Pedrossian and Rita Vieira were classified in red by the folder linked to the municipality.

Another 20 neighborhoods are defined by the color orange and have a “high” number of notifications – they are: Universitário, Vila Carlota, Vilas Boas, São Lourenço, Jockey Club, Jardim Tijuca, Leblon, Portal Caiobá, Núcleo Industrial, Nova Campo Grande, Panama, Santo Amaro, Vila Nasser, Mata do Segredo, Colonel Antonino, Mata do Jacinto, Vila Margarida, Estrela D’alva, Chácara dos Poderes, Cabreúva and Jardim dos Estados.

While another 37 have a moderate rate, only eight have low numbers of records – Autonomista, Chácara Cachoeira, Itanhangá, Carvalho, Lageado, Batistão, Coophavilla II and Tarumã. Only one had no notifications this year – Jardim Bela Vista.

“Smoke” team while spraying insecticide to reach mosquitoes that transmit dengue and other diseases. (Photo: CG Reproduction/City Hall)

Dengue – Two weeks ago, public health units already felt an increase in patients with suspicious symptoms of arbovirus spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. This Monday, even Unimed’s private network had an increase in demand and sick people waited for about 4 hours to receive care.

Until the 6th of May, just over 9,000 probable cases of the disease were registered by the SES (State Department of Health) throughout the territory of Mato Grosso do Sul. In the full year of 2021, there were approximately 10,000, but the number in 2020 (52,200) and 2019 (65,600) was even higher.

On account of these indices, this Tuesday’s poll (10) asks if, given the suspicion of the existence of a dengue mosquito outbreak, readers of the Campo Grande News denounce, try to guide or keep silent.